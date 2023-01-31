 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best 17-inch Laptop Deals: Get a large laptop for $330

Lucas Coll
By

If you’re feeling cramped on your phone, tablet and laptop screen, it’s time to expand your world view — the view through your laptop screen, that is. The largest screen size most companies go up to is 17-inches. It’s more than enough to edit spreadsheets, watch Netflix, or game with ease and comfort. If “ease and comfort” is your vibe, these 17-inch laptop deals might be more up your alley. The larger screens offer more digital real-estate to work with and generally they have a bit more power tucked inside than the average laptop. Luckily for you, there’s always some great 17-inch laptop deals up for grabs if you can find them, and we’ve already taken care of that for you by scoping out the best 17-inch laptop deals and rounding them all up in one place.

Best 17-inch laptop deals

  • HP Laptop 17 —
  • HP Envy 17 —
  • ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop —
  • Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 —
  • Dell XPS 17 —

HP Laptop 17 — $330, was $500

HP 17 Laptop sits open with an app menu on the display.

Why Buy:

  • Budget-friendly
  • 720p webcam
  • Full keyboard with number pad
  • 8GB of RAM

If you just need a cheap laptop for everyday tasks, this is your best option on our list. It has a nice big screen and components that get the job done, all for a reasonable price. This HP laptop has an AMD Athlon Gold processor, which only as two cores. It will serve you fine for simple processes like web browsers, text editors and spreadsheets. It has an AMD Radeon graphics card, which is a common GPU for budget laptops. It’s not going to run any games more demanding than Minecraft, but it will cover the bases for photos and videos. Speaking of which, they won’t need much power to display since the screen only runs up to 1600 x 900 resolution in the base configuration of this laptop. That means 1080 is just out of reach, so if you want to stream Netflix or Disney+, you’ll want something more powerful on this list.

Related

HP Envy 17 — $700, was $1,100

HP Envy 17-inch laptop in silver.

Why Buy

  • 512GB of SSD storage
  • Fast performance
  • Stylish looks
  • Slim bezels

The HP Envy 17 laptop comes from one of the best laptop brands out there, so it’s no surprise to see it listed here. It looks fantastic, feels fantastic, and generally is fantastic. Its 17-inch Full HD display features a nearly edge-to-edge panel so there are almost no bezels to stare at while you work. Anti-glare support and 300 nits of brightness mean it’s a dream to use, as well. This laptop has great specs that will conquer any program the average user can through at it. The Envy 17 laptop packs a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1240P processor that’s backed up with 8GB of high-speed RAM. It’s great for multitasking and getting things done fast. It also has 512GB of solid-state storage, so this is a great bet if you’re keen to store plenty of files for work or if you want to install games — yes, games. The 12th-gen Intel Core CPUs feature Intel Xe integrated graphics, so it’s more than capable of handling light gaming. That makes it a versatile system that you can use for both work and pleasure.

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop — $800, was $1,000

An angled shot of the Asus TUF Gaming A15 Laptop.

Why Buy:

  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • NVDIA RTX 3050 Ti
  • HDMI and USB-C ports
  • 512GB SSD

It’s amazing what a budget gaming laptop can get you these days. It opens up a whole world of modern gaming options, even at a relatively low price. This ASUS TUF is a great example. It has mid-range parts at a budget price, but it will be able to handle any game you through at it (provided you’re willing to scale the graphics back a little bit). For guts this machine has an Intel i5 processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti. That will be able to handle any modern game at relatively good graphics, but you won’t be ray tracing or gaming in 4K. That’s alright though, since the screen itself can only display 1080p resolution. It does have an impressive 144p refresh rate, so motion will feel smooth and fluid.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 — $1,195, was $1,927

Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Why Buy:

  • Cool two-screen tech
  • 16GB of RAM
  • 512GB of storage
  • 1440p main display

We won’t bury the lede here: This laptop has a touchscreen in the keyboard. It’s a truly unique product that opens up a lot of multitasking options. Let’s start with the main screen. It’s a 17.3-inch ultrawide display that runs at 3K (3072 x 1440). The stretched out aspect ratio allows for the smartphone-shaped display on the keypad. It’s an 8-inch touchscreen pad that functions like a phone. You can display tons of different productivity apps on it and even mirror your own phone. On top of all that it has some impressive internals that will knock average work out of the park and allow you to dip your tow into demanding video editing and rendering projects, or even light gaming. It has 16GB of RAM, an Intel i5 processor, an integrated graphics card and 512GB of SSD storage.

HP Omen — $1,300, was $1,600

The HP Omen 17-inch gaming laptop on a white background.

Why Buy:

  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • Integrated and discrete GPUs
  • Intel i7 processor
  • 16GB of RAM

Back to gaming! It’s no coincidence that several of our favorite 17-inch laptops are specifically designed for gaming. Gamers need a nice big screen to be able to process what they’re doing at lightning speeds. The HP Omen, a classic in both desktop and laptop gaming, checks all the boxes you could want from a prebuilt machine. It has an Intel i7 processor with 14 cores, so it will be able to handle any modern AAA game. It actually has two graphics cards, a basic, integrated Intel Iris X graphics card for the simple stuff, and a discrete NVIDIA RTX 3060 Laptop for the heavy duty stuff. The 3060 has 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 SDRAM. The screen is only 1080p, but the GPU could probably handle some 4K gaming, so check out our gaming monitor deals if you want to upgrade your display.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,649, was $1,949

Dell XPS 17 on a white background.

Why Buy:

  • Intel i5 processor with 12 cores
  • FHD+ screen
  • 15GB of DDR5 RAM
  • Kiler Wi-Fi 6

If you want an everyday laptop with a gorgeous display and snappy response, this is the one for you. It has a FHD+ display that runs at 1920 x 1200 resolution, so content to watch or create that’s under 4K will look its absolute best. It has an Intel i5 processor with 12-cores, so even fairly demanding programs will be conquered easily. They’ll be conquered quickly too, because this XPS 17 has 16GB of DDR5 RAM. That’s more than enough for any daily multitasking you’re likely to do (even if you use Chrome).

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Forget the Surface Laptop 5: Surface Laptop 4 is $200 off today
Using a Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 sitting on a couch with a dog.
Super Bowl TV Deals: Get a 70-inch 4K TV for $480 and more
how to watch nfl season games family with children watching american football game on tv
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.
Best Gaming PC Deals: Save on RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 PCs
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Best Kindle deals and sales for January 2023
Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van
Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for January 2023
Ring Video Doorbell 3
UFC 283 live stream: How to watch Teixeira vs Hill from home
ufc 283 ppv espn plus deal promo
Stream live sports without cable with Sling — now 50% off
Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Was your home address exposed? Use this tool to delete it from the web
business man reviewing data on computer
The best Xbox Series X and Series S deals for January 2023
Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.
Best Microsoft Office deals for January 2023
Students using Microsoft Office software on their laptops outside.
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is a steal at $200 off
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i on a white background facing forwards.
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3090 is $520 off right now
The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop on a white background.