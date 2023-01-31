Best 17-inch Laptop Deals: Get a large laptop for $330

If you’re feeling cramped on your phone, tablet and laptop screen, it’s time to expand your world view — the view through your laptop screen, that is. The largest screen size most companies go up to is 17-inches. It’s more than enough to edit spreadsheets, watch Netflix, or game with ease and comfort. If “ease and comfort” is your vibe, these 17-inch laptop deals might be more up your alley. The larger screens offer more digital real-estate to work with and generally they have a bit more power tucked inside than the average laptop. Luckily for you, there’s always some great 17-inch laptop deals up for grabs if you can find them, and we’ve already taken care of that for you by scoping out the best 17-inch laptop deals and rounding them all up in one place.

HP Laptop 17 — $330, was $500

Why Buy:

Budget-friendly

720p webcam

Full keyboard with number pad

8GB of RAM

If you just need a cheap laptop for everyday tasks, this is your best option on our list. It has a nice big screen and components that get the job done, all for a reasonable price. This HP laptop has an AMD Athlon Gold processor, which only as two cores. It will serve you fine for simple processes like web browsers, text editors and spreadsheets. It has an AMD Radeon graphics card, which is a common GPU for budget laptops. It’s not going to run any games more demanding than Minecraft, but it will cover the bases for photos and videos. Speaking of which, they won’t need much power to display since the screen only runs up to 1600 x 900 resolution in the base configuration of this laptop. That means 1080 is just out of reach, so if you want to stream Netflix or Disney+, you’ll want something more powerful on this list.

HP Envy 17 — $700, was $1,100

Why Buy

512GB of SSD storage

Fast performance

Stylish looks

Slim bezels

The HP Envy 17 laptop comes from one of the best laptop brands out there, so it’s no surprise to see it listed here. It looks fantastic, feels fantastic, and generally is fantastic. Its 17-inch Full HD display features a nearly edge-to-edge panel so there are almost no bezels to stare at while you work. Anti-glare support and 300 nits of brightness mean it’s a dream to use, as well. This laptop has great specs that will conquer any program the average user can through at it. The Envy 17 laptop packs a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1240P processor that’s backed up with 8GB of high-speed RAM. It’s great for multitasking and getting things done fast. It also has 512GB of solid-state storage, so this is a great bet if you’re keen to store plenty of files for work or if you want to install games — yes, games. The 12th-gen Intel Core CPUs feature Intel Xe integrated graphics, so it’s more than capable of handling light gaming. That makes it a versatile system that you can use for both work and pleasure.

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop — $800, was $1,000

Why Buy:

144Hz refresh rate

NVDIA RTX 3050 Ti

HDMI and USB-C ports

512GB SSD

It’s amazing what a budget gaming laptop can get you these days. It opens up a whole world of modern gaming options, even at a relatively low price. This ASUS TUF is a great example. It has mid-range parts at a budget price, but it will be able to handle any game you through at it (provided you’re willing to scale the graphics back a little bit). For guts this machine has an Intel i5 processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti. That will be able to handle any modern game at relatively good graphics, but you won’t be ray tracing or gaming in 4K. That’s alright though, since the screen itself can only display 1080p resolution. It does have an impressive 144p refresh rate, so motion will feel smooth and fluid.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 — $1,195, was $1,927

Why Buy:

Cool two-screen tech

16GB of RAM

512GB of storage

1440p main display

We won’t bury the lede here: This laptop has a touchscreen in the keyboard. It’s a truly unique product that opens up a lot of multitasking options. Let’s start with the main screen. It’s a 17.3-inch ultrawide display that runs at 3K (3072 x 1440). The stretched out aspect ratio allows for the smartphone-shaped display on the keypad. It’s an 8-inch touchscreen pad that functions like a phone. You can display tons of different productivity apps on it and even mirror your own phone. On top of all that it has some impressive internals that will knock average work out of the park and allow you to dip your tow into demanding video editing and rendering projects, or even light gaming. It has 16GB of RAM, an Intel i5 processor, an integrated graphics card and 512GB of SSD storage.

HP Omen — $1,300, was $1,600

Why Buy:

144Hz refresh rate

Integrated and discrete GPUs

Intel i7 processor

16GB of RAM

Back to gaming! It’s no coincidence that several of our favorite 17-inch laptops are specifically designed for gaming. Gamers need a nice big screen to be able to process what they’re doing at lightning speeds. The HP Omen, a classic in both desktop and laptop gaming, checks all the boxes you could want from a prebuilt machine. It has an Intel i7 processor with 14 cores, so it will be able to handle any modern AAA game. It actually has two graphics cards, a basic, integrated Intel Iris X graphics card for the simple stuff, and a discrete NVIDIA RTX 3060 Laptop for the heavy duty stuff. The 3060 has 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 SDRAM. The screen is only 1080p, but the GPU could probably handle some 4K gaming, so check out our gaming monitor deals if you want to upgrade your display.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,649, was $1,949

Why Buy:

Intel i5 processor with 12 cores

FHD+ screen

15GB of DDR5 RAM

Kiler Wi-Fi 6

If you want an everyday laptop with a gorgeous display and snappy response, this is the one for you. It has a FHD+ display that runs at 1920 x 1200 resolution, so content to watch or create that’s under 4K will look its absolute best. It has an Intel i5 processor with 12-cores, so even fairly demanding programs will be conquered easily. They’ll be conquered quickly too, because this XPS 17 has 16GB of DDR5 RAM. That’s more than enough for any daily multitasking you’re likely to do (even if you use Chrome).

