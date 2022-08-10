The best 4K 120Hz gaming monitors for 2022

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Finding a good 4K gaming monitor is getting easier all the time, with a range of high refresh rate options now available. Some even have refresh rates going up to 240Hz. But if you are looking for something that delivers the best visual performance for your PC as well as the latest consoles, the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5, then you need a monitor that can deliver 4K resolution at 120Hz. This can be tricky as there aren't a lot of monitors that support HDMI 2.1, which has the right bandwidth to deliver a smooth, high-resolution gaming experience.

Here are five of the best 4K 120Hz gaming monitors that you should be buying in 2022.

LG Ultragear 27GP950-B

Best 27-inch gaming monitor with support for 4K 120Hz

Pros Support for HDMI 2.1

Good HDR performance

Fast response time

Rich and accurate colors Cons Low contrast

Reflection issues

Why you should buy this: It is one of the best 4K gaming monitors with a 27-inch form factor.

Who's it for: Gamers who primarily need a solid 27-inch 4K monitor for their gaming PC.

Why we chose the LG Ultragear 27GP950-B:

The LG Ultragear 27GP950-B is a clear recommendation for those looking for a reliable 27-inch monitor. It features a nano-IPS panel with 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate that can override up to 160Hz. There is HDMI 2.1 connectivity as well, which means that apart from a gaming PC it is also a great fit for the latest-generation Xbox Series X or Sony PS5 consoles. There is also support for Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium variable refresh rate technologies, and you get a smooth and responsive gaming experience thanks to the low input lag and fast response time.

For its price, the monitor also delivers a good HDR experience with 16 local-dimming zones, HDR10, and Vesa DisplayHDR 600 certification. Essentially, it can go up to 600 nits of peak HDR brightness and 400 nits of typical SDR brightness. It also produces great color with up to 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and over 100% of sRGB. Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, a headphone jack, and two USB 3.0 ports, and you also get some RGB lighting at the back.

Gigabyte M32U

Best value-for-money 4K 120Hz gaming monitor

Read our in-depth review Pros One of the only 32-inch 4K monitors with a high refresh rate

Excellent post-calibration color accuracy

Two HDMI 2.1 ports

Built-in KVM switch

Inexpensive Cons Poor HDR performance

Subpar stand

Bad pre-calibration color accuracy

Why you should buy this: It is a great value-for-money 32-inch gaming monitor that supports 4K 120hz.

Who's it for: Suitable for all types of gamers who want a solid 32-inch screen for their PC or console.

Why we chose the Gigabyte M32U:

If you've settled for a 32-inch screen size, then the Gigabyte M32U is a good choice for you. It is one of the few 32-inch gaming monitors that supports 4K resolution with a high refresh rate, but it is currently the most affordable one at $700. The reduced price does mean you lose out on HDR performance and peak brightness, but at that price, there is no other monitor that matches the M32U.

It is rated to cover 123% of sRGB and 90% of DCI-P3 color spaces with a contrast ratio of 1000:1, which means you should experience good color details. With a brightness rating of 350 nits, it isn't the best in class but should be ample for most gaming titles. HDR performance is questionable as it comes with Vesa’s DisplayHDR 400 certification, which is not as good as the DisplayHDR 600 that you can find on the LG Ultragear 27GP950-B or the Eve Spectrum. Also, the limited local dimming zones don't help that much, so if you are looking forward to a solid HDR experience, this isn't the best one.

However, at its price, you do get features like AMD Freesync Premium, a built-in KVM switch, 1ms panel response time, a fully-loaded OSD menu with six-axis color control, built-in speakers, and a robust stand. Notably, the curved version of this monitor is selling even cheaper at $580.

Gigabyte Aorus FO48U

Best OLED monitor for 4K gaming at 120Hz refresh rate

Pros Great contrast and with deep blacks

HDMI 2.1 support

Rock-solid OSD menu options

1ms response time Cons Average HDR brightness

Fixed stand

Why you should buy this: The best OLED gaming monitor with support for 4K 120Hz refresh rate.

Who's it for: Those who want to experience 4K 120Hz gaming on a large screen with deep contrast and punchy colors.

Why we chose the Gigabyte Aorus FO48U:

Finding a gaming monitor with an OLED panel is hard, but if you don't mind the size, the Gigabyte Aorus FO48U is one of the best in the business. It features an impressive 48-inch OLED panel with 4K resolution and support for a 120Hz variable refresh rate with HDMI 2.1 ports, making it the perfect monitor for console gaming. It also comes with its own remote control to make menu navigation a breeze, while the OSD menu is packed with a variety of settings.

Considering its large size, it seems to have the potential to replace your TV, and while it does come with HDR and HLG support, there is no Dolby Vision. However, there are a lot of positives about this monitor. It features AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility for variable refresh rate and comes with excellent response time (1m GTG) and low input lag so you don't miss out on anything when playing fast-paced action games. The panel is rated at 98% DCI-P3 and 130% sRGB and manages to deliver punchy-looking colors with great contrast and deep blacks.

In terms of port selection, there are two HDMI 2.1 ports, a single DisplayPort 1.4, a USB-C port with video in, and two 3.5mm audio outputs. There are also some USB 3.0 ports that are backed up by a KVM switch, allowing you to control multiple computers from one or more sets of keyboards and mice. The built-in speakers are also quite impressive with a 2.1 setup featuring two 15W speakers and a 20W woofer. Overall, this is a solid monitor if you are looking for a large-screen experience.

Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ

Best large-format 4K monitor for gaming at 120Hz refresh rate

Pros Great contrast ratio

Stylish aesthetics

Bright and sharp picture

Support for 24p Cons Ghosting issues

Uneven blacks

Why you should buy this: It is a great large-format 4K monitor with ample brightness and contrast.

Who's it for: Gamers looking for a high-refresh 4K monitor for console games that can also double as a television.

Why we chose the ASUS ROG Strix XG43UQ:

When it comes to flashy gaming equipment, ASUS is a brand that definitely knows how to leave an impression. Priced at $1,000, the ROG Strix XG43UQ is a superb 43-inch gaming monitor. Like the Aorus FO48U, this one is also a large format monitor, but it makes use of a VA panel with an edge-lit backlight, which has its own pros and cons. While you get a great contrast ratio of 4000:1, you are not going to get deep-inky blacks like an OLED. Additionally, VA panels are also susceptible to smearing and ghosting issues while gaming.

Having said that, the panel is actually pretty good with Vesa HDR 1000 certification for 1,000 nits of HDR brightness and 750 nits of SDR brightness with 90% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It also supports FreeSync Premium Pro, a 4ms response time, and Asus' Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync) technology to reduce ghosting and tearing issues at high refresh rates.

The monitor also comes with a unique gamer-y design featuring an etched white finish on the back with the ROG logo, built-in 10W stereo speakers, and a solid metal stand. As for the ports, there are two HDMI 2.1 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, two USB 3.0 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCG-K

The most color accurate 4K 120Hz monitor

Pros Impressive image quality

Pro-grade color

Bundled light hood and color meter

Support for Dolby Vision

Solid build quality Cons Expensive

Very heavy

Why you should buy this: It is the most feature-packed 4K monitor that can be used for gaming and professional studio work.

Who's it for: Content editors and video game developers who are looking for a color-accurate 4K 120hz monitor.

Why we chose the ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCG-K:

The ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCG-K is meant for professional studios, but considering the amount of tech crammed into this monitor, it's great for almost any purpose. The 32-inch panel comes with mini-LED backlighting with 1,152 local dimming zones, Vesa DisplayHDR 1400 certification, up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness along with 1,000 nits of sustained brightness, making it one of the brightest monitors out there. It is a 10-bit panel and is rated to cover 100% of sRGB, 99.5% of Adobe RGB, 98% of DCI-P3, and 85% of Rec. 2020 color spaces. There is also support for HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG as well as variable-refresh-rate support (48~120Hz) with FreeSync Premium Pro.

Now it isn't really targeted at gamers, but the sheer amount of vibrancy and color accuracy makes for an excellent visual experience. It even manages a good pixel response rate, though you might notice minor halo issues. As for the I/O, the monitor comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.1, two HDMI 2.0, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

ASUS ProArt Display PA32UCG-K The most color accurate 4K 120Hz monitor

