This year’s Labor Day sales have already started, giving you the opportunity to do some early shopping for Apple deals. The brand’s products like the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook don’t usually come with discounts, so you should take advantage of the offers that you discover. To help you figure out what to get, we’ve rounded up all of the top bargains that are available, but once something catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately. Stocks may already be gone if you wait until Labor Day to complete the transaction, so buy the Apple device that you want right now.

Apple AirTag (4 Pack) — $89, was $99

If you’re always misplacing things, then you may want to invest in the Apple AirTag. The Bluetooth tracker uses Apple’s Find My app to determine the precise location of the AirTag and the object where it’s placed, such as on your remote control, your dog’s collar, or your child’s backpack, among many other examples. It’s very easy to set up — you just need to hold it beside your iPhone to start the process — and its replaceable battery can last more than a year. The Apple AirTag also features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, for protection against the elements.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) — $99, was $129

One of the cheapest AirPods deals in the market, the second-generation Apple AirPods is still a worthwhile investment if you want to purchase true wireless earbuds. After a simple one-tap setup, the AirPods 2 automatically connect to your iPhone or iPad as soon as you take them out of their charging case. They can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 24 hours if you include the juice from their charging case.

Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen) — $145, was $199

If you don’t mind going for a previous-generation device in Apple TV deals, then check out the second-generation Apple TV 4K. It can connect to any TV with an HDMI port to access Apple’s tvOS platform, which supports all of the popular streaming services and 4K Ultra HD content, and it comes with the new Siri Remote that features a touch-enabled clickpad. In our comparison of the Apple TV 4K 2021 versus Apple TV 4K 2022, the Apple TV 4K 2021 remains a phenomenal streaming device, especially for a discounted price.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) — $159, was $169

The third-generation Apple AirPods improve upon their predecessor in every meaningful way, including the addition of head-tracking spatial audio, the option for wireless charging, and longer battery life at 6 hours per charge and a total of 30 hours with their charging case. The Apple AirPods 3 come with sweat and water resistance, while maintaining the very simple setup process of previous models of the wireless earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) — $219, was $249

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds as the top choice for Apple fans, as they keep the great design and comfortable fit of their predecessor, while making improvements in their battery life and active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 can last up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with their charging case, while their ANC can block even more noise so that you can focus on your music or streaming shows.

Apple iPad (9th Gen) — from $279, was from $329

The ninth-generation Apple iPad isn’t the latest model of Apple’s entry-level tablets, but it’s still a perfectly fine device to buy because of the performance provided by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. The 10.2-inch Retina display is bright and colorful, which is perfect for watching streaming content and playing video games, and it’s got a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage so that you’ll always be in focus during video calls and an 8MP Wide back camera for taking photos.

Apple Watch Series 8 — from $329, was from $399

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the top choice in our list of the best smartwatches, which is why it’s always in high demand when it appears in Apple Watch deals. The wearable device looks very similar to the Apple Watch Series 7, but our Apple Watch Series 8 versus Apple Watch Series 7 comparison highlights several improvements under the hood, including the faster dual-core S8 system-in-chip, a Low Power mode that will stretch its battery life to up to 36 hours, temperature sensors and upgrades to its other sensors, and crash detection.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen) — from $469, was from $499

The sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini is the newest entry in this line of Apple’s smallest tablets. It’s very portable with its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, but it’s also pretty fast with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. The device features a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, a 12MP Wide back camera with True Tone flash for taking photos and videos, and compatibility with the second-generation Apple Pencil if you want to edit the pictures that you take right on the tablet.

Apple AirPods Max — $479, was $549

For one of the most attractive headphone deals right now, go for the Apple AirPods Max. The wireless headphones offer best-in-class active noise cancellation that keeps you immersed in your music, though there’s also a transparency mode that will let you hear your surroundings without having to take them off. The Apple AirPods Max support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, while offering an extremely comfortable fit with their knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) — from $559, was from $599

Sitting on top of our best tablets is the fifth-generation Apple iPad Air, which is powered by Apple’s M1 chip for lightning-fast performance even when you’re multitasking between apps. The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that’s very easy on the eyes, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and a 12MP Wide back camera with True Tone flash. The device is protected by Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint recognition system at its top button, and it supports the second-generation Apple Pencil as an additional input option.

Apple MacBook Air M1 2020 — $749, was $999

The Apple MacBook Air 2020 may be a few years old, but it’s still fast enough by today’s standards because of Apple’s M1 chip. The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch Retina display for vibrant images, 8GB of RAM for speedy performance, and a battery that can last for up to 18 hours before going empty. Best of all, because of the efficiency of the M1 chip, the Apple MacBook Air 2020 can stay cool and running at peak condition without the need for a fan, so it’s completely silent while it’s in use.

Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen) — from $1,049, was from $1,099

If you want the best of the iPad deals in the market, then you should set your sights on the sixth-generation Apple iPad Pro. The tablet’s 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display is a sight to behold, and its performance that’s driven by Apple’s M2 chip is simply flawless. There are a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage at the front, and a 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras at the back, with a LiDAR scanner that improves augmented reality experiences.

Apple MacBook Air M2 2023 — $1,099, was $1,299

The Apple MacBook Air 2023 with the brand’s M2 chip promises supercharged performance alongside 8GB of RAM, and you’ll see all your projects in detail on the laptop’s 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. The device is fanless, which means it’s totally quiet, and it can last up to 18 hours on a single charge so you can keep using it while on the go. The Apple MacBook Air 2023 also offers a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a three-microphone array so that you’d both look and sound as clear as possible during video calls.

Apple MacBook Pro M2 Pro 2023 — $2,249, was $2,499

If you want nothing but the most powerful MacBook deals, you should consider going for the Apple MacBook Pro 2023 with the M2 Pro chip. It’s in our roundup of the best MacBooks because of its power that will allow it to handle even the most graphically intensive tasks, and its 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display will make sure that you get the best possible look at whatever you’re working on. The Apple MacBook Pro 2023 also comes with a 22-hour battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a three-mic array, and the Touch ID security system.

Editors' Recommendations