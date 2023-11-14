 Skip to main content
Best Mac Mini Black Friday deals: Mac Mini M2 and more

They’re here, they’re big, and they’re some of the best deals we’ve seen all year. Early Black Friday deals are available to shop right now, ahead of the big holiday shopping event. TVs, smart home tech, computers, you name it, they’re discounted, and the prices are low enough that they’re worth buying and not waiting. Another piece of tech on sale is Apple’s Mac Mini, an excellent yet minimalistic desktop computer that serves as a full alternative to MacBooks and iPads. If you’re in the market for one, listen up, because we’ve rounded up all of the best Mac Mini Black Friday deals, including new and refurbished units. Take a look and take your pick.

Best Mac Mini Black Friday deals

Someone using a Mac Mini while sitting at a desk.
Apple

Mac Mini, in any variant, is designed to be used like a desktop with a mouse and keyboard plugged in. Although, they do not come with a desktop monitor, which means you’ll need to have one or supply one of your own. It’s a much more convenient and versatile option versus the larger full-sized desktop towers. You can quickly and easily stow them in a bag, luggage, or day-bag to take back and forth between home and work. Or, you could leave them on a small desk in your home in a small nook — you don’t need as much room to accommodate the system.

Black Friday and Cyber Week are some of the best times to find Apple’s Mac Mini at a great price. Here are all of the best Mac Mini Black Friday deals we’ve found:

  • M1 Mac Mini with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD —
  • M2 Mac Mini with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD —
  • M1 Mac Mini with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD —
  • M2 Mac Mini with 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD —
  • M2 Pro Mac Mini with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD —

Best refurbished Mac Mini Black Friday deals

The Mac mini on a wooden table.
Digital Trends

Refurbished or renewed means reassembled, fixed, and tested and in working condition. Of course, they come in several rated conditions from good to excellent — like new.

Here are all of the best refurbished Mac Mini Black Friday deals we could find:

  • Intel Core i5 Mac Mini renewed with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD —
  • Intel Core i5 Mac Mini renewed with 8GB RAM, 480GB SSD —
  • M1 Mac Mini renewed with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD —
  • M1 Mac Mini renewed with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD —

