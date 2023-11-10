 Skip to main content
The best gaming PC Black Friday deals you can shop right now

Albert Bassili
By

If you’ve wanted to upgrade your gaming PC but missed out on the previous sales during Prime Day, then you’re absolutely in luck. With Black Friday deals taking place all over November now, we’re starting to see many excellent deals on gaming PCs, whether you’re going for an AMD-based setup or an Intel-based one. To that end, we’ve collected some of our favorite deals and sectioned them off into AMD and Intel so you can pick the brand you prefer.

Best Gaming PC Black Friday Deals (AMD)

AMD Rizen CPU 1600X on board
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends / Digital trends

While AMD isn’t as well-known as Intel regarding processors, it makes just as good, if not better, CPUs. They also tend to be a bit cheaper for the same power, so going with an AMD CPU makes sense if you want to keep your prices down. Luckily, Black Friday has further seen a decrease in overall prices, and you can nab very budget-friendly AMD gaming PCs.

  • HP Victus 15L with RX 6400 —
  • CLX SET Gaming Desktop with RX 6400 —
  • Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 with RTX 3060 —
  • Legion Tower 5 Gen 8  with RTX 4070 —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 with RTX 4060 Ti —

Best Gaming PC Black Friday Deals (Intel)

Intel's 14900K CPU socketed in a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Of course, if you prefer to go with something you’re familiar with, there are many great Intel deals as well. In fact, you’ll find that there is a wider selection of Intel deals, especially in the higher end, so if you’re looking for a very powerful gaming PC, Intel CPU-based ones are mostly the way to go.

  • Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 with RTX 3050 —
  • Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 with RTX 3060 —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 with RTX 4060 —
  • Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4070 —
  • Corsair Vengeance i7400 with RTX 4080 —
  • OMEN 45L with RTX 4090 —
  • Alienware Aurora R15 with RTX 4090 —

