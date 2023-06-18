 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ends tonight: The 5 best laptop deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale

Albert Bassili
By

With the weekend almost over, Best Buy’s 3-day sale is wrapping up with great laptop deals. With some great budget options like the HP Chromebook, or the higher-end MacBook Pro, there’s something for everybody, so let’s dive right in.

HP 14-inch Chromebook — $149, was $299

The HP 14-inch Chromebook at a side angle displaying ChromeOS.

If you’re looking for a budget device for the basics, a Chromebook is an excellent option, and the HP Chromebook 14 is well-built and should work well for most. While the Intel Celeron N4120 and 4GB of RAM aren’t that powerful, it’s enough to get ChromeOS to run relatively well compared to Windows 11. That means you can get most, if not all, of your productivity, done, and the 14-inch HD screen is good enough for watching films and shows on your off time. In terms of storage, it’s on the smaller end at 64GB, which is understandable given that Chromebooks are mostly made for streaming all your content. Overall, it’s one of the best Chromebook deals this weekend.

HP 14-inch Laptop — $190, was $200

A HP 14-inch laptop displaying Windows 11.

While this laptop from HP won’t make the list of best 14-inch laptops, it’s a great alternative to a Chromebook if you’d prefer to stay on Windows. It has the same Intel Celeron N4120 and 4GB of RAM as the Chromebook version, and 64GB of storage space for you to work with. As for Windows 11, it’s running on S mode in this laptop, which is essentially a low-resource version of Windows that has a few features cut out to make it more streamlined. Luckily, you’ll get around 11 hours of battery life out of it, so it’s easy to take and use it everywhere.

Related

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 — $850, was $1,000

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you’re looking to bump up the specs a bit and get a device that’s ultrathin and easy to take everywhere, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a great option. Under the hood, you get the much more powerful Intel i5 Evo Platform, which is tailor-made for Surface laptops and can easily handle your productivity and day-to-day needs. The 8 GB is also much more reasonable and means you don’t have to run Windows 11 on S mode but rather get the full Windows experience. Of course, the best part is the 13.5-inch touchscreen which runs at a 2256 x 1504 resolution and looks gorgeous.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 — $1,100, was $ 1,650

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 playing Cyberpunk 2077.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Gaming laptops have come a long way in the past few years, and the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 is probably one of the best gaming laptop deals on the market when it comes to both specs and overall aesthetics. This version of the M16 comes with an RTX 3060, which is a relatively powerful GPU and will allow you to play most games, even AAA, with relatively high graphical settings at 60-100FPS. It helps that the screen runs at FHD resolutions, so it doesn’t punish the GPU as much and is more likely to let you hit the maximum 165Hz the screen can do if you’re willing to compromise on some graphical quality. As for the CPU, you get yourself the powerful 12th gen Intel i7-12700H, which will let you get all your productivity and gaming done with ease, and the 16GB of DDR5 RAM will have you breezing through your day-to-day tasks without issue.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch — $1,799, was $1,999

Apple MacBook Pro 2023 14 inch product image

It’s not often that we see great deals on Apple products, so we were happy to see this great deal on the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro, and while the unit we reviewed was the version with the M2 Max chip, this one with the M2 Pro is still very powerful. Given that the M2 is Apple’s latest chip and one of the most powerful on the market, you won’t be surprised to know you can do most productivity or editing tasks. The screen is also excellent, as is always the case with Apple products, and runs at a 3024 x 1964 resolution, so it’s perfect for editing work and watching stuff. The 16Gbs of RAM, while great, can be upgraded before checking out if you feel you need a little bit more. As for battery life, it’s probably one of the best on the market, managing to hit up to 24 hours, depending on usage.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Buy laptop deals: get a brand new laptop from $180
The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 sitting on a wooden table.

Best Buy often has some of the best laptop deals around thanks to its focus on popular brands at affordable prices. Competing aggressively with the likes of Amazon, Best Buy has the advantage of allowing you to collect much of its huge wealth of stock in-store as well as order online. Whatever your plans and whether you're looking for a gaming laptop or something a little simpler, we've picked out the pick of the Best Buy laptop deals going on right now.
Today's top Best Buy laptop deals

Asus 14-inch laptop --
Asus 17.3-inch Chromebook --
HP Pavilion 2-in-1 laptop --
HP 17.3-inch laptop --
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 --
HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop --
HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop --

Read more
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
S Pen menu in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer's offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn't wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there's a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it's highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
Microsoft Xbox Series S (512GB) -- $240, was $300

Between Xbox Series X and S deals, gamers will be fine going for the cheaper Microsoft Xbox Series S if they prefer digital downloads for their games instead of physical copies. You'll enjoy lightning-fast load times and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second, with the option to use the console as a streaming device for content on all the popular services like Netflix and Disney+. With the Xbox Series S, you'll be able to play the best Xbox Series X games as well as titles from the previous Xbox generations due to its backwards compatibility feature, so you'll never run out of games to play on the console.

Read more
The best Cyber Monday MacBook deals for 2022
Best Cyber Monday MacBook Deals

Cyber Monday 2022 is in the history book, but a few great Cyber Monday deals are still here. But once these are gone, they're gone for another year. With the final major shopping event of the year well underway, we thought we'd round up the best Cyber Monday MacBook deals for you, all in one place. Because Apple's famous laptops are infamously expensive, today's the perfect day to grab yourself a MacBook for less. We're already seeing discounts on everything from cheaper MacBook Air models to high-end MacBook Pros, and similar deals sold out at lightning speed over the weekend, so if you spot something you like, grab it fast. Order today and you can be sure your new MacBook will arrive in time for the holidays -- what more could you ask for?
2020 Apple MacBook Air -- $799, was $999

If you're entering the Apple ecosystem and don't want to pay much money for a Macbook, the 2020 Apple MacBook Air is the perfect fit and is often the gateway for most newcomers. What's even better is that this is the updated version with Apple's fancy new M1 chip, which not only leaps ahead of the Intel-based version but also manages to be fanless and whisper quiet. Of course, performance is excellent, and the 8GB is a great entry-level amount to keep the Air running smoothly without many hitches. The 13-inch Retina Display is also rather gorgeous and runs at 2560 x 1600 resolution with an IPS display, meaning better color reproduction. Storage is a bit on the lower end, so it might be worth subscribing to a cloud storage service to help with that. If you're new to Apple MacBooks, then this one is the one to grab from all the Cyber Monday MacBook deals.

Read more