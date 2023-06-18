Ends tonight: The 5 best laptop deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale

With the weekend almost over, Best Buy’s 3-day sale is wrapping up with great laptop deals. With some great budget options like the HP Chromebook, or the higher-end MacBook Pro, there’s something for everybody, so let’s dive right in.

HP 14-inch Chromebook — $149, was $299

If you’re looking for a budget device for the basics, a Chromebook is an excellent option, and the HP Chromebook 14 is well-built and should work well for most. While the Intel Celeron N4120 and 4GB of RAM aren’t that powerful, it’s enough to get ChromeOS to run relatively well compared to Windows 11. That means you can get most, if not all, of your productivity, done, and the 14-inch HD screen is good enough for watching films and shows on your off time. In terms of storage, it’s on the smaller end at 64GB, which is understandable given that Chromebooks are mostly made for streaming all your content. Overall, it’s one of the best Chromebook deals this weekend.

HP 14-inch Laptop — $190, was $200

While this laptop from HP won’t make the list of best 14-inch laptops, it’s a great alternative to a Chromebook if you’d prefer to stay on Windows. It has the same Intel Celeron N4120 and 4GB of RAM as the Chromebook version, and 64GB of storage space for you to work with. As for Windows 11, it’s running on S mode in this laptop, which is essentially a low-resource version of Windows that has a few features cut out to make it more streamlined. Luckily, you’ll get around 11 hours of battery life out of it, so it’s easy to take and use it everywhere.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 — $850, was $1,000

If you’re looking to bump up the specs a bit and get a device that’s ultrathin and easy to take everywhere, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a great option. Under the hood, you get the much more powerful Intel i5 Evo Platform, which is tailor-made for Surface laptops and can easily handle your productivity and day-to-day needs. The 8 GB is also much more reasonable and means you don’t have to run Windows 11 on S mode but rather get the full Windows experience. Of course, the best part is the 13.5-inch touchscreen which runs at a 2256 x 1504 resolution and looks gorgeous.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 — $1,100, was $ 1,650

Gaming laptops have come a long way in the past few years, and the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 is probably one of the best gaming laptop deals on the market when it comes to both specs and overall aesthetics. This version of the M16 comes with an RTX 3060, which is a relatively powerful GPU and will allow you to play most games, even AAA, with relatively high graphical settings at 60-100FPS. It helps that the screen runs at FHD resolutions, so it doesn’t punish the GPU as much and is more likely to let you hit the maximum 165Hz the screen can do if you’re willing to compromise on some graphical quality. As for the CPU, you get yourself the powerful 12th gen Intel i7-12700H, which will let you get all your productivity and gaming done with ease, and the 16GB of DDR5 RAM will have you breezing through your day-to-day tasks without issue.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch — $1,799, was $1,999

It’s not often that we see great deals on Apple products, so we were happy to see this great deal on the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro, and while the unit we reviewed was the version with the M2 Max chip, this one with the M2 Pro is still very powerful. Given that the M2 is Apple’s latest chip and one of the most powerful on the market, you won’t be surprised to know you can do most productivity or editing tasks. The screen is also excellent, as is always the case with Apple products, and runs at a 3024 x 1964 resolution, so it’s perfect for editing work and watching stuff. The 16Gbs of RAM, while great, can be upgraded before checking out if you feel you need a little bit more. As for battery life, it’s probably one of the best on the market, managing to hit up to 24 hours, depending on usage.

