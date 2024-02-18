 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

103 printers from HP, Brother, Epson, and Canon discounted — from $40

Albert Bassili
By
The Brother MFC-J1010DW Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer on a desk next to a laptop.
Brother

Even though the world has largely gone digital, there’s still a very clear and real need for printing, whether it’s for somebody who runs a small or medium business or somebody who wants to print their color photos. Either way, if you’re looking to buy a new printer, then this flash sale from Best Buy is the perfect opportunity. There’s a huge selection here, from the very budget-friendly to the more advanced color and office printers that can do a little bit of everything. So, we’ve done a bit of digging and found our favorite picks from the flash sale below, so be sure to check them out, as well as the complete sale from Best Buy, using the button below. And, if none of the deals from Best Buy tickle your fancy, be sure to check out some of these other great printer deals, too.

What you should buy from the Best Buy printer sale

HP is probably one of the most well-known printer makers out there, and it also offers one of the cheapest printers on the market if you’re looking for something that is ultra-budget. For example, this basic HP DeskJet 2734e is already cheap at its usual $85 price, but the deal from Best Buy . That said, if you’re willing to spend a little bit extra, it’s worth going for the Canon PIXMA TS6420a since it has a few more features that are worth the extra $30. In a similar vein, if you’re willing to spend an extra $10 above that, the Canon PIXMA TR4720 is probably one of the best budget-oriented printers in this sale with a ton of additional features, and it’s , so it’s well worth it.

Of course, if you want to get away from the whole ink cartridge situation, then you’ll want to go for a tank-based printer, where you can refill with ink relatively easily and where Epson makes some of the best on the market. While these types of printers aren’t cheap, you save a lot of money in the long run, and if you want to get something on the cheaper side, we suggest the Epson EcoTank ET-2800, which has four colors, a ton of features, and . If you do a lot of monochrome printing rather than color, then adding an extra $30 will net you the Epson EcoTank ET-2850, which has a much larger black ink reservoir and a slightly nicer screen. it’s a more . Finally, if you want one of the fancier color printers with lots of colors for photo printing and are willing to pay for it, then the Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8550 is the one to go for since it has a whopping six colors to pick from and .

Finally, if you run a small business from home and need a lot of heavy printing, then you might want to go for an office-oriented printer that can handle a high quantity with a crisp image. For example, this Brother MFC L2717DW can print up to 34 pages a minute, which is really fast, and it even has a fax in it if you need it, and it’s going for . Or, if you need a lot of color printing, then this Canon imageCLASS MF654Cdw can do 22 pages a minute, which is also pretty fast for color printing, although it is a bit more expensive at . Finally, this Brother MFC-L8900CDW can only do 22 pages per minute, but it does have a duty cycle of 60,000 pages, so it’s a large-capacity printer if you find yourself constantly printing or copying, and .






Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
