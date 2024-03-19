The 5 best dual monitor stands in 2024

Working on two monitors will save you a lot of time and effort in switching between tabs and apps, but simply placing two screens side-by-side on your desk will take up a lot of space. It’s highly recommended that you buy from this list of the best dual monitor stands if you’re interested in such a setup, not just to free up your workstation but also to make sure that the displays will be in the most comfortable position for you.

With a dual-monitor setup, you can fill your vision with all the necessary information that you need at any given moment, and if you need to constantly refer to a source material, placing it in your second monitor will allow you to continue working on the first monitor while keeping it within your line of sight. There are many more advantages to installing a dual monitor stand, which you’ll find out eventually if you buy one.

Whether you already have two monitors or you’re planning to buy a pair from monitor deals, purchasing one of the best dual monitor stands that we’ve gathered below will allow you to maximize your screens. Once you try it out, you’ll wonder why it took you so long because of the benefits that such a setup provides.

The best dual monitor stands in 2024

Monoprice Dual Monitor Free Standing Desk Mount

Best overall dual monitor stand

Pros Cons Durable construction Maximum tilt of just 12 degrees Effortless installation Easily switch between landscape and portrait orientations

The Monoprice Dual Monitor Free Standing Desk Mount offers everything that you should expect from a dual monitor stand, including durable construction using aluminum and alloy steel, and effortless installation as it doesn’t have to be clamped to your desk. The dual monitor stand supports 75 x 75 and 100 x 100 VESA patterns, and it can hold monitor sizes from 15 inches to 30 inches with weights of up to 22 pounds each. The Monoprice Dual Monitor Free Standing Desk Mount allows swivels up to 60 degrees, tilts up to 12 degrees, and rotations up to 360 degrees to switch between landscape and portrait orientation for your monitors. It even comes with cable management clips to further reduce the clutter of wires on your desk.

Specifications Monitor size 15 inches to 30 inches Material Aluminum, alloy steel Maximum weight 22 pounds

Mount Pro Dual Monitor Stand

Best affordable dual monitor stand

Pros Cons Affordable price Supports only up to 17.6 pounds Wide base with mobile phone groove Cable management clips

The Mount Pro Dual Monitor Stand is one of the more affordable options out there if you want a dual monitor stand while maintaining the necessary features. It’s compatible with monitor sizes from 13 inches to 27 inches, with weights of up to 17.6 pounds each, and their height may be raised to up to 18.1 inches with swivel and tilt adjustments. The Mount Pro Dual Monitor Stand also comes with a V-shaped base that’s heavy and wide enough for stability, while also offering a spot where you can place your mobile phone so you can also use it hands-free. There are also cable management clips that you can use to organize the wires that run from your monitor to your computer, as well as for your other accessories.

Specifications Monitor size 13 inches to 27 inches Material Aluminum, alloy steel Maximum weight 17.6 pounds

Mountup Vertical Dual Monitor Stand

Best vertical dual monitor stand

Pros Cons Vertical dual monitor setup Supports only up to 17.6 pounds High-quality steel construction Wide range of adjustments

While most dual-monitor setups place the screens side-by-side, there are some people who prefer to stack them vertically. If that’s what you prefer, you can go for the Mountup Vertical Dual Monitor Stand. It supports 13-inch monitors to 32-inch monitors with weights of up to 17.6 pounds, with quick-release VESA mounts measuring either 75 x 75 or 100 x 100. The high-quality steel construction of the dual monitor stand will make sure that it won’t tip over once it’s holding the two monitors, and you can make swivel, tilt, and rotation adjustments to get the screens to the most comfortable position for you. The Mountup Vertical Dual Monitor Stand also comes with a cable management system and an elegant-looking black tempered glass base.

Specifications Monitor size 13 inches to 32 inches Material Steel Maximum weight 17.6 pounds

Vivo Premium Dual Ultra Wide Monitor Desk Stand

Best dual monitor stand for big screens

Pros Cons Holds up to 38-inch monitors Requires large screens Telescoping design of arms Stable base

If you already own monitors and they’re pretty large, you can still enjoy a dual-monitor setup with the Vivo Premium Dual Ultra Wide Monitor Desk Stand. It can hold screen sizes from 27 inches to 38 inches, and weights of up to 22 pounds each, on its heavy-duty arms that can adjust in length to fit ultrawide monitors. The telescoping design of the arms allows them to expand outwards without hitting anything at the back, while maintaining strength and durability. The Vivo Premium Dual Ultra Wide Monitor Desk Stand offers tilt, swivel, rotation, and height adjustments, while its heavy-duty base is as stable as they come while protecting your desk from scratches with its padding at the bottom.

Specifications Monitor size 27 inches to 38 inches Material Alloy Steel Maximum weight 22 pounds

Mount-It! Electric Standing Desk Converter with Dual Monitor Mount

Best all-in-one dual monitor stand and standing desk converter

Pros Cons Supports up to 32-inch monitors Relatively expensive Also a standing desk converter Dedicated slot for smartphone

For a dual monitor stand with lots of extra features, check out the Mount-It! Electric Standing Desk Converter with Dual Monitor Mount. It can hold two monitors of up to 32 inches with a total weight of 44 pounds, with VESA compatibility for 75 x 75 and 100 x 100 patterns. The steel base is also equipped with a powerful electric motor that allows it to function as a standing desk converter to improve your posture and boost productivity, with an adjustable height between 1.75 inches and 20.75 inches. The Mount-It! Electric Standing Desk Converter with Dual Monitor Mount also comes with a dedicated slot for your smartphone, and a surface where you can place your keyboard and mouse.

Specifications Monitor size Up to 32 inches Material Steel Maximum weight 22 pounds

How we chose these dual monitor stands

Dual monitor stands come in all shapes and sizes, and with different prices, so in order for us to choose the best dual monitor stands, we identified specific criteria for us to base our decisions on. The underlying truth beneath all of these factors, however, is that we simply want the best for you and other shoppers, whether that means highlighting dual monitor stands with amazing value for money so that you won’t regret your purchases, and those with extreme durability so you won’t have to worry about your monitors suddenly falling down.

Durability

First and foremost, a dual monitor stand should be durable — it will have to hold two screens, so it needs to be strong enough to carry the load. It will also have to be very stable so it won’t fall, which may cause damage to your monitors, and it needs to be made of materials that can withstand daily wear and tear. A dual monitor stand won’t be exposed to the elements, but it needs to be built to last for a long time. Durability is always a concern when it comes to any product, but it’s an extremely important matter with a dual monitor stand because you don’t want to risk your monitors and other items on your desk.

Compatibility

Your purchase of a dual monitor stand will be wasted if it’s not compatible with the sizes of your monitors, or if it will only work with a specific setup on your desk. Fortunately, this isn’t much of an issue with the dual monitor stands in the market, but it’s still something to keep an eye on just to make sure. It’s also not enough that you can attach your monitors to the dual monitor stand — there needs to be freedom of movement so that you can position your screens in the best possible place so that you’ll be able to work comfortably over the day, and to ensure that there’s nothing obstructing your view.

Value for money

Perhaps the most important factor in choosing the best dual monitor stands is the value for money that they can give you. While their prices range from affordable to expensive, you have to feel that the dual monitor stand is worth whatever you paid for it. For a budget-friendly option, we made sure that it doesn’t sacrifice the minimum requirements in order to keep its cost low, and for premium ones, we determined that you can’t find a dual monitor stand that will give you the same benefits and features at a lower price. Money is always hard-earned these days, so we wanted to respect every dollar that you spend by recommending dual monitor stands that won’t let you down.

