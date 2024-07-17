While calling it “Prime Day” is a sort of a misnomer, as the event should technically be called “Prime Days” since it covers the 16th and 17th, all things must come to an end. And now, you have hours, not days, to finish selecting your purchases for Prime Day. That means that hot Prime Day monitor deals are ending soon. Here, we want to take a look at the best of one of your very favorite categories, the curved gaming monitor. These three Prime Day deals, from Amazon as well as from Samsung and Best Buy — who both happen to be having “Black Friday in July” sales on the exact days Prime Day is going on — are some of the best going on. While there’s always a chance that some deals will sneak past Prime Day, odds are your time is limited to pick up these offers.

32-inch AOC LCD Curved QHD Premium Monitor — $240, was $280

This AOC curved monitor is one of the best cheap gaming monitors you can pull, at least in the curved category, this Prime Day. As part of Best Buy Prime Day deals, this 32-inch 1440p at 165Hz monitor is quite heavily discounted. It has AMD FreeSync Premium to pair with that 165Hz to keep things smooth as you play. A 1ms response time and Low Input Lag Mode will make gaming feel responsive and agile. As for the curve, it is the classic 1000R that you see on many monitors of this type. Gaming features on this curved gaming monitor include the AOC Shadow Control and AOC Game Color quick adjustment features. With AOC Shadow Control, as an example, you can rapidly adjust grey and darkened areas to be more visible for a quick check at what might be lurking in the shadows, or increase the darkness for an extra challenge. It’s no wonder that, at this price, the AOC 32-inch LCD Curved QHD Premium Monitor has such a great rating on Best Buy. Check it out, and see real customer reviews and experiences, by tapping the button below.

34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55T — $300, was $550

Brought to you by Samsung Prime Day deals, the stat line of the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G55T is going to feel pretty familiar if you’ve been reading closely. It’s got a 1440p resolution, 1ms response time, up to 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1000R curve. Oh, and it has AMD FreeSync Premium, too. So, it is all in the few extra inches or the Samsung name that makes this monitor cost more? Well, partially, yes. But there’s more to it than that. The easy to access back area for HDMI and USB insertion, small profile stand, and elegant presentation in dark black are all relevant, too. This is not a monitor that you should feel disappointed with.

49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 — $1,080, was $1,800

Is the biggest the bestest? Possibly. If you’ve been eyeing the ultrawide monitor craze from afar, worried about price, you have a few hours left to jump into the fray without hurting your bank account too much. Samsung’s giant Odyssey OLED G9 features an immersive 5120 x 1440p panel bent in an 1800R curve. It’s quick 240Hz refresh rate and 0.3ms response time keep things incredibly smooth across the full expanse. The true immensity of this monitor cannot be understated, with our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review giving the monitor a skirting comparison to VR. Furthermore, the monitor has the Tizen smart TV OS built-in (and it comes with a remote control) making this also a great TV for watching widescreen cinematic experiences in a way you’ve not yet experienced them.