The best gaming keyboard Black Friday deals on Logitech and more

Product image of the Fnatic STEAK65 LP low profile gaming keyboard.
As Black Friday approaches, some early deals are popping up on luxury tech that you might not consider buying without a discount. If you’ve been gaming on a standard keyboard, or even the built-in on your laptop, it might be time to upgrade to a real gaming keyboard. Black Friday deals give you the option to buy some for as cheap as $20. We’ve pulled our favorite gaming keyboard deal currently available as well as some other good options like Logitech, Razer and Corsair.

Best gaming keyboard Black Friday deal

Top down view of Asus ROG Strix Flare gaming keyboard.
Asus

Our favorite gaming keyboard deal in early Black Friday sales is this discount on the ASUS ROG Strix Flare RGB Mechanical Keyboard. The Asus ROG Strix Flare II topped the list of the best gaming keyboards, so it’s only fitting that the older model would be our favorite current deal. You can grab the Strix Flare I for $110 at Walmart, which is $41 off its regular price of $151. This is an early Black Friday deal, but that doesn’t mean it will stick around for the rest of the shopping holiday.

The ASUS ROG Strix Flare is a full size gaming keyboard, meaning it has a full number pad, arrow keys and a row up function keys. This model comes with Cherry MX Silent Switches. Red switches give higher resistance so you won’t accidentally hit the wrong key when you’re brushing your fingers over the keyboard. But since they’re silent you won’t keep the whole house up with keyboard clicking all night. This is a fully RGB keyboard with the ability to synchronize colors, so you can choose from a practically infinite number of color and pattern combinations. It also has a cool badge feature in the top right that you can customize yourself. In addition there are some handy add-ons like a pass-through USB slot on the keyboard itself, so you can plug your mouse into your keyboard instead of the back of your PC.

More gaming keyboard Black Friday deals we love

Some other great deals include a super, super cheap generic keyboard at Walmart, some quality mechanical keyboards from Razer, and an RGB keyboard from Logitech.

  • Walmart Gaming keyboard —
  • Razer Huntsman Mini 60% —
  • Razer BackWidow V3 —
  • Logitech Pro X TKL Lightspeed —
  • Corsair K100 RGB —

