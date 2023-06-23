Best gaming PC deals: Play Diablo 4 and more from $490

If you don’t know how to build a PC or you simply prefer the convenience of a pre-built unit, there are some great gaming PC deals around right now. Covering many of the biggest brand names like HP and Alienware, we’ve picked out the best around. Whether you’re a huge Fortnite fan, or you like playing all the latest games like Diablo IV or Hogwarts Legacy, there’s something here for you. Keep reading and we’ll take you through gaming PCs for every budget from budget gaming rigs to the most high-end options around.

HP Victus 15L — $490, was $830

The HP Victus 15L is a good starter gaming PC. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory and Intel Arc A380 graphics card. You also get 256GB of SSD storage. If you’re not familiar with the graphics card, it’s roughly on par with the Radeon RX 6400 or the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. That means it won’t handle the latest and greatest games but if you’re an avid Fortnite fan or don’t mind adjusting some settings on older games, it’ll do the job. There’s a HDMI 2.1 port for connecting it to a monitor or TV too. Just be ready to temper your expectations and don’t count on getting the best performance all the time.

HP Omen 25L — $850, was $1,380

The HP Omen 25L has an Intel Core i5 12400 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Best of all it’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card which means it can handle a wider range of games. You’ll likely need to install only a few games at a time given the storage space involved, but it’s ideal for the semi-casual gamer with a focus on one or two specific titles. The graphics card is the big killer feature here at this price, plus it looks pretty stylish and takes up little room under your desk.

HP Victus 15L — $950, was $1,400

A more powerful HP Victus 15L than above, this model has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. It also sports 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage along with 1TB of standard hard drive space. The graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s well-designed to cope with plenty of the latest games including Diablo IV. This kind of spec is also where you might be tempted to use the Omen Gaming Hub to overclock components to get even more from your purchase.

Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop — $1,200, was $1,950

Alienware makes some of the best gaming PCs around. This particular rig has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM. It also has a great case design for optimal airflow while it also utilizes Cryo-Tech liquid cooling to help keep things cool at all times. Stylish and powerful, it’s ideal for many gamers. You’ll be able to play pretty much anything with only the most demanding of games requiring some settings adjustments. There’s always the Alienware Command Center if you want to try some overclocking.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 — $1,800, was $2,930

Powerful and ideal for someone favoring AMD processors, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor accompanied by a huge 32GB of memory. It also has 1TB of SSD storage. Rather than have a 40-series graphics card, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB of dedicated VRAM but that’s more than capable of playing whatever you want to check out including Hogwarts Legacy. Add on one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all set.

Alienware Aurora R15 — $3,500, was $4,230

The ultimate gaming PC right now, the Alienware Aurora R15 has it all. There’s a 13th-generation Intel Core 13900F processor that’s paired up with an impressive 32GB of memory. The killer feature is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of dedicated VRAM. Combined, you’re going to love how great every game looks. There’s also 1TB of SSD storage space as you’d expect with this kind of spec. Add on one of the best 4K gaming monitors and every game you play is going to blow your mind with this system. It’s the perfect long-term investment for the serious gamer.

