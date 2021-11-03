Even if you aren’t interested in external speakers to pair with your monitor, you may still want built-in speakers to handle basic audio tasks while you work or play. This is also a useful option in the classroom or at home where audio may be important but options for speakers or headphones are limited. These monitors have high-quality speakers at affordable prices so you can get everything you need in one package! Our reviews have pinpointed the best options for the year, so take a look and see what’s the perfect fit for your desk.

Asus Tuf VG27AQL1A

Many users are interested in a gaming-capable monitor that can also supply its own sound when necessary. If that sounds like you, start with this Asus pick. It has excellent gaming features like a WQHD, 2650 x 1440 resolution, up to a 170HZ refresh rate for smooth action, and G-Sync compatibility for your Nvidia GPU. The 27-inch monitor also boasts an impressive 1-millisecond response time, modes to help with eye fatigue, and support for the latest HDR10 optimization (plus a unique shadow-boost mode).

Ports for the Tuf VG27AQ include DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 connections. While the speaker sound is solid and great for watching shows with others, it’s not going to match the quality and immersion of something like a great gaming headset. However, for internal speakers, this setup is hard to beat!

Dell S2419H S Series

If you’re looking for built-in speakers that can produce the best sound available, check out this Dell monitor. It offers dual 5-watt speakers (a rarity for internal speaker power) tuned by Waves MaxxAudio for accurate audio production. It’s the best bet if you watch a lot of movies with other people on your monitor and want great internal audio support for them.

Of course, Dell also knows how to make a good monitor in other respects, too. The 24-inch S2419H offers a 60Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, and 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. Connections include two HDMI 1.4 ports with dual connectivity with quick switching.

Acer Nitro VG270

The Nitro includes two 2W speakers for reliable audio in an incredibly functional, 27-inch design that combines minimalistic shapes with easy access to ports. Gamers with AMD cards will appreciate the FreeSync support, as well as 1080p resolution at a 75Hz refresh rate.

Ports for the Nitro VG270 include not only three HDMI connections but a VGA port for older device support. It’s also one of our most affordable picks.

ViewSonic VX2476-SMHD

If you’re looking for a family-friendly monitor that can do a little bit of everything, ViewSonic’s model has you covered. This 24-inch monitor includes dual 3W speakers to support sound, with a durable modern design that won’t distract. It offers a 1080p resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and viewing settings to help reduce blue light and flickering issues.

The ViewSonic VX2476-SMHD connections offer HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort, and VGA inputs for all kinds of connections. However, note that the design is not very adjustable and not VESA-compatible. It’s a better fit on a central desk location in a family room or classroom, especially if headphones aren’t currently allowed.

HP VH240a

HP’s 24-inch monitor comes with two integrated 2W speakers for internal audio support and a design that’s perfect when a lot of people are watching (and listening) at once. The screen offers a 178-degree viewing angle, options for landscape or portrait modes, adjustable height and tilt options, and VESA support for mounting on a wall. That makes it an ideal model for artists or designers to show off content to their clients or get additional input from teams.

For other specs, the HP VH240a offers a 1080p resolution, 5 ms response time, and 60Hz refresh rate. Connections include HDMI and VGA, but there’s no DisplayPort on this model.

BenQ GW2780

If saving money is a key goal for your monitor research, BenQ is here to help with a great 27-inch budget model that will ensure you get internal audio support while still being affordable. In addition to the included internal speakers, the monitor has a 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Ports include VGA, DisplayPort 1.2, and HDMI 1.4. There are also a number of modes for light filters and eye-care technology.

The GW2780 monitor does have a number of additional model options if you want to add height-adjustment options, a higher refresh rate, or HDR support. This will all affect the price, but it’s nice to have easy upgrades that could be a better fit for specific purposes.

Research and buying FAQ

Why get a monitor with speakers?

Your desk may not have enough room for external speakers, or you may not want to deal with external cables. Headphones may not be an option if more than one person needs to hear (or if they aren’t allowed in classrooms). If the monitor is mounted, finding a space for external speaks may be difficult. All of these (and more) are reasons to consider internal speakers.

What features should I look for in a monitor with speakers?

Look for speakers with higher wattages, as this indicates more power and generally clearer sound. Otherwise, all the same rules apply when looking for a regular monitor. Your desired resolution and refresh rate are important, the size of the display always matters, and if you are going to be gaming, G-Sync or Freesync can be important.

Can I connect external speakers to my monitor?

Yes. Even monitors that have internal speakers generally have options to connect external speakers via USB or other ports. You will need to make sure your audio settings on the your PC have their output set to the external speakers for them to work.

Are there gaming monitors with speakers?

Yes, including one of our top picks, the Asus Tuf model. That being said, built-in speakers aren’t as great for immersive gaming or tracking location via sound.

What are the different types of screen panels?

The common types consumers are likely to see include:

IPS : IPS (In-Plane Switching) panels are an LCD panel with wide viewing angles that are generally considered the best option for average monitors. There are a number of different iterations, such as LG’s Nano IPS, which also add other specific benefits.

: IPS (In-Plane Switching) panels are an LCD panel with wide viewing angles that are generally considered the best option for average monitors. There are a number of different iterations, such as LG’s Nano IPS, which also add other specific benefits. VA : VA (vertical alignment) panels are similar, somewhat slower panels to basic IPS models. As time has gone on, they have lost most of their popularity to IPS.

: VA (vertical alignment) panels are similar, somewhat slower panels to basic IPS models. As time has gone on, they have lost most of their popularity to IPS. TN: TN (twisted nematic) panels can’t support higher image quality but have speedy response times. They are now a rare type of panel to encounter on the market.

What does refresh rate refer to?

Refresh rate refers to how often a monitor refreshes the data on the display, measured in Hz or times per second. With compatible media, a higher refresh rate can make video look smoother and include more information for fast-reflex gameplay.

Are monitors with speakers any good?

Broadly speaking, internal speakers cannot achieve the quality or sound levels of external speakers or headphones. But they can be a useful alternative in many situations where internal speakers are the only option that will work. For basic audio, they are absolutely up to the task.

