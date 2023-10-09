 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best October Prime Day 17-inch laptop deals right now

Aaron Mamiit
By

You should be looking at 17-inch laptop deals if you like a large screen on your laptop, and you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts that are available with the return of Prime Day deals tomorrow. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has also pushed its rival retailers to roll out their own Prime Day laptop deals, so we’re pretty sure that there’s something for everyone. However, if you need help deciding on which 17-inch laptop to buy, you should take a look at our favorite offers that we’ve rounded up below, but choose quickly because some of these bargains may expire soon.

Asus CX1700CK Chromebook — $269, was $299

An Asus 17-inch Chromebook sits open in the foreground with the back of the device in the background.
Asus

Shoppers go for Chromebooks for a more affordable alternative to Windows-based laptops, but if you still want a large display, then go for the Asus CX1700CK Chromebook. It’s equipped with a 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution, but its thickness is just 0.78 of an inch to maintain portability. Inside are the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 4GB of RAM, but the device still runs smoothly because Chrome OS focuses on web-based apps instead of installed software. It only comes with a 64GB eMMC, but you can save your files on Google Drive.

Acer Chromebook 317 — $299, was $499

Side profile of the Acer Chromebook 317 against a white background.
Acer

The Acer Chromebook 317 also runs on Google’s Chrome OS and features a 17.3-inch Full HD screen. It’s equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor and Intel UHD Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. Its onboard storage is limited with a 64GB eMMC, but you can use cloud storage services if you need additional space for your documents.

Related

LG Gram 17 — $1,400, was $1,800

LG Gram 17 2021 laptop
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The LG Gram 17 is an exceptionally light laptop, despite a 17-inch display with WQXGA resolution. It also offers powerful performance with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, so it’s perfect for work or school activities. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, which comes pre-installed in its 1TB SSD that will provide enough storage space for your projects.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,799, was $2,399

Dell XPS 17 9370 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 17 is on the top of our list of the best 17-inch laptops because of its outstanding build quality, thin and light design, and excellent performance from its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. Its 17-inch screen offers Full HD+ resolution, for a sharp look at the projects you’re working on, and and it comes with a 512GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home.

Razer Blade 17 — $2,300, was $3,400

Razer Blade 17 angled view showing display and left side.
Digital Trends

Gamers who want a large display to fully appreciate the details in the best PC games can’t go wrong with the Razer Blade 17, which is equipped with a 17.3-inch screen with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s also powerful enough to play the most popular titles at the most demanding settings, as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming laptop also has enough space for several AAA titles in its 1TB SSD, which comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
9 early Prime Day deals you need to know about — from $55
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gift Card Deals

With the return of Prime Day deals through Prime Big Deal Days 2023, not only will you be able to enjoy massive discounts from Amazon, but also from rival retailers like Walmart, HP, and Best Buy who want to take advantage of the increased online activity. Amazon's sale will happen on Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, but if you're already itching for some shopping, the good news is that there are already some early Prime Day deals that are available right now. Here are our favorites, and if something catches your eye, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right away because we're not sure when these prices will return to normal.
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) -- $55, was $100

The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell is the smart home device that you need if you want to protect your family for an affordable price. It's equipped with a 1080pHD camera, so you can look through it using your mobile device or computer using the Ring app to check who's outside your front door, and you can even talk to them with the video doorbell's two-way audio. You can connect the Ring Video Doorbell to existing doorbell wiring, or you can have it powered by its built-in rechargeable battery.

Read more
Best Prime Day laptop deals on Dell, Apple, Lenovo, and HP
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Laptop Deals

With Prime Day deals officially coming up fast thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event swopping in, we're already seeing some awesome Prime Day laptop deals. Such deals extend to premium laptops along with budget-priced examples too, so there's something for everyone here.

Below, we've picked out all the best Prime Day laptop deals from some of the best laptop brands around. That means you can save a lot on laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and many others. There's also room for discounts on MacBooks too along with many of the best laptops. That's all thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event leading to many other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and HP getting in on the act so you can save big at a variety of different places. Here's a look at all the best laptop deals right now.
Today's best Prime Day laptop deals
HP Stream 14 -- $179, was $209

Read more
Alienware sale heavily discounts gaming laptops and gaming PCs
Forza Horizon 5 running on the Alienware x14 R2.

There's a huge Alienware sale going on at the moment over at Dell making it the prime place to check out the latest gaming PC deals along with some great gaming laptop deals. If you've been planning to buy a new gaming rig soon, this is your chance to do so while saving some extra cash. With so many different options available, it's a smart move to click the button below and see what's there for yourself. However, if you need some guidance or a quick heads up on what kind of deals are there, read on while we take you through some great options.

What to shop for in the Alienware sale
The cheapest Alienware deal is an instantly appealing one. You can buy the

Read more