The best October Prime Day 17-inch laptop deals right now

You should be looking at 17-inch laptop deals if you like a large screen on your laptop, and you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts that are available with the return of Prime Day deals tomorrow. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has also pushed its rival retailers to roll out their own Prime Day laptop deals, so we’re pretty sure that there’s something for everyone. However, if you need help deciding on which 17-inch laptop to buy, you should take a look at our favorite offers that we’ve rounded up below, but choose quickly because some of these bargains may expire soon.

Asus CX1700CK Chromebook — $269, was $299

Shoppers go for Chromebooks for a more affordable alternative to Windows-based laptops, but if you still want a large display, then go for the Asus CX1700CK Chromebook. It’s equipped with a 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution, but its thickness is just 0.78 of an inch to maintain portability. Inside are the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 4GB of RAM, but the device still runs smoothly because Chrome OS focuses on web-based apps instead of installed software. It only comes with a 64GB eMMC, but you can save your files on Google Drive.

Acer Chromebook 317 — $299, was $499

The Acer Chromebook 317 also runs on Google’s Chrome OS and features a 17.3-inch Full HD screen. It’s equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor and Intel UHD Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. Its onboard storage is limited with a 64GB eMMC, but you can use cloud storage services if you need additional space for your documents.

LG Gram 17 — $1,400, was $1,800

The LG Gram 17 is an exceptionally light laptop, despite a 17-inch display with WQXGA resolution. It also offers powerful performance with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, so it’s perfect for work or school activities. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, which comes pre-installed in its 1TB SSD that will provide enough storage space for your projects.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,799, was $2,399

The Dell XPS 17 is on the top of our list of the best 17-inch laptops because of its outstanding build quality, thin and light design, and excellent performance from its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. Its 17-inch screen offers Full HD+ resolution, for a sharp look at the projects you’re working on, and and it comes with a 512GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home.

Razer Blade 17 — $2,300, was $3,400

Gamers who want a large display to fully appreciate the details in the best PC games can’t go wrong with the Razer Blade 17, which is equipped with a 17.3-inch screen with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s also powerful enough to play the most popular titles at the most demanding settings, as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The gaming laptop also has enough space for several AAA titles in its 1TB SSD, which comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home.

