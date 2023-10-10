 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best October Prime Day SSD deals for PS5 you can shop now

Aaron Mamiit
By

The return of Prime Day deals with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 means other retailers are also rolling out discounts, and for PlayStation 5 owners, that includes SSD deals from Best Buy. Since the PS5 only comes with 825GB of internal storage, additional capacity is a must to be able to install more of the best PS5 games. You can get these internal SSDs for much cheaper right now, but you’ll need to act fast because stocks may already be running low.

WD_Black SN850P SSD 1TB — $110, was $170

The WD Black SN850 internal SSD being installed in a PlayStation 5.
Western Digital

The WD_Black SN850P SSD is officially licensed for the PlayStation 5, so you won’t have to worry about any compatibility issues. The internal SSD is optimized for the console’s M.2 slot for easy installation, and it comes with a heatsink that will keep it running cool even after hours of playing. It features a maximum read speed of 7,300 MB/s and a maximum write speed of 6,300 MB/s.

Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD 2TB — $120, was $150

The Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD in the PlayStation 5.
Adata

When the Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD is installed in the PlayStation 5, you’ll get a maximum read speed of 7,400 MB/s and a maximum write speed of 6,800 MB/s. The internal SSD, which can also work with laptops and desktop computers, also comes with a heatsink so that you won’t have to worry about overheating when you’re playing for several hours.

Related

Samsung 980 Pro SSD 2TB — $130, was $190

Samsung 980 Pro SSD at a side angle on a whim background.
Samsung

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD prevents downtime and overheating on the PlayStation 5 with its integrated heatsink that allows it to maintain speed and power efficiency. The thin housing allows the internal SSD to fit perfect inside the console, while Samsung’s Magician software will help you monitor drive health, protect data, and optimize performance. The SSD’s maximum read speed is at 7,000 MB/s, while its maximum write speed is at 5,000 MB/s.

SeaGate FireCuda 530 SSD 2TB — $165, was $460

A close-up of the Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD.
SeaGate

The SeaGate FireCuda 530 SSD, which is highlighted in our roundup of the best NVMe SSDs, offers an incredibly high endurance rating and fast speeds of  7,300 MB/s for reading and 6,900 MB/s for writing. Its custom-built, low-profile heatsink, which is compatible with the PlayStation 5, helps minimize thermal throttling to maintain optimum performance, while its five-year limited warranty and three years of rescue data recovery services provides peace of mind.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best October Prime Day deals: Early offers you can shop today
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Deals

Once upon a time, we heard about Amazon's Prime Day once a year. It isn't quite like that now. So, just in time for some pre-Halloween shopping, we have an October Prime Day as well. Here is everything you need to know about the event, plus a sneak peek at some great deals that are already going on to lead us into the holiday, with more rolling in by the hour.
Best Prime Day Phone Deals
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) -- $149, was $379

If you don't mind getting a smartphone that's locked to a Straight Talk prepaid plan, then you can have the third-generation Apple iPhone SE, the latest version of the entry-level iPhone, for a very cheap price. The iPhone SE 2022 may be affordable, but it doesn't sacrifice too much because it's equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP Wide camera at the back, a 7MP FaceTime HD camera at the front, and Apple's A15 Bionic chip that's also used by the iPhone 13 series. The budget iPhone also offers the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system and IP67 water resistance.

Read more
The best October Prime Day Dell laptop deals available now
Dell XPS 17 9370 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Amazon's not the only retailer with discounts this October with the return of Prime Day deals through its Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event, as Dell is getting in on the action with a bevy of Prime Day laptop deals of its own -- before Amazon's offerings have even gone live. Whether you're thinking about buying a basic machine or a high-performance device, there's something for you here, and we've rounded up our favorite offers. You'll have to be quick with your purchase though, as we're not sure how long these bargains will be available.
Dell Inspiron 15 -- $300, was $330

The Dell Inspiron 15 is the laptop that you want to buy if you're only planning to use it for basic tasks like doing online research and typing reports -- as well as checking social media and watching streaming shows on the side. It's equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel UHD graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and it's got a 15.6-inch Full HD screen. The laptop also features a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Read more
The best October Prime Day Alienware deals right now
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

Gamers should take advantage of the discounts that are available right now from different retailers who are attempting to rival the Prime Day deals in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event next week. For example, Dell is offering amazing monitor deals, gaming PC deals, and gaming laptop deals on its Alienware brand, which is one of the most trusted names in the industry for premium devices. We've gathered our favorite bargains here to help you decide what to buy right here. But act fast: These deals could end at any time.
34-inch Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor -- $900, was $1,000
w

The Alienware AW3423DWF curved QD-OLED gaming monitor is our top choice among the best gaming monitors because of the excellent picture quality provided by Quantum Dot OLED technology. Your favorite games will look stunning on its 34-inch display, which offers a 21:9 aspect ratio, 3440 x 1400 resolution, and support for AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia's G-Sync Ultimate. The gaming monitor also comes with improved cable management to reduce clutter and 360-degree ventilation for better heat dissipation.

Read more