The return of Prime Day deals with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 means other retailers are also rolling out discounts, and for PlayStation 5 owners, that includes SSD deals from Best Buy. Since the PS5 only comes with 825GB of internal storage, additional capacity is a must to be able to install more of the best PS5 games. You can get these internal SSDs for much cheaper right now, but you’ll need to act fast because stocks may already be running low.

WD_Black SN850P SSD 1TB — $110, was $170

The WD_Black SN850P SSD is officially licensed for the PlayStation 5, so you won’t have to worry about any compatibility issues. The internal SSD is optimized for the console’s M.2 slot for easy installation, and it comes with a heatsink that will keep it running cool even after hours of playing. It features a maximum read speed of 7,300 MB/s and a maximum write speed of 6,300 MB/s.

Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD 2TB — $120, was $150

When the Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade SSD is installed in the PlayStation 5, you’ll get a maximum read speed of 7,400 MB/s and a maximum write speed of 6,800 MB/s. The internal SSD, which can also work with laptops and desktop computers, also comes with a heatsink so that you won’t have to worry about overheating when you’re playing for several hours.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD 2TB — $130, was $190

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD prevents downtime and overheating on the PlayStation 5 with its integrated heatsink that allows it to maintain speed and power efficiency. The thin housing allows the internal SSD to fit perfect inside the console, while Samsung’s Magician software will help you monitor drive health, protect data, and optimize performance. The SSD’s maximum read speed is at 7,000 MB/s, while its maximum write speed is at 5,000 MB/s.

SeaGate FireCuda 530 SSD 2TB — $165, was $460

The SeaGate FireCuda 530 SSD, which is highlighted in our roundup of the best NVMe SSDs, offers an incredibly high endurance rating and fast speeds of 7,300 MB/s for reading and 6,900 MB/s for writing. Its custom-built, low-profile heatsink, which is compatible with the PlayStation 5, helps minimize thermal throttling to maintain optimum performance, while its five-year limited warranty and three years of rescue data recovery services provides peace of mind.

