Build a desktop setup with these cheap Prime Day PC deals

Prime Day deals present an amazing opportunity to start building your desktop computer setup because of the discounts that you can get not just from Amazon, but also from rival retailers. If you’re looking for Prime Day PC deals, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve rounded up the top offers that you can shop right now. You need to decide quickly on which one to buy though, because as time passes, the higher the chance that you miss out on some of these amazing bargains.

Our favorite Prime Day PC deal

If you want a relatively affordable desktop computer that doesn’t break the bank, you should check out the HP Pavilion Desktop, which is currently on sale with a $270 discount from HP that slashes its price from $1,000 to just $730. While it’s not going to challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best desktop computers in terms of performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 770, and 16GB of RAM, it’s got more than enough power to tackle daily activities with ease. 16GB of RAM also gives plenty of memory to open multiple web browsing tabs at the same time, as well as run demanding apps like video editors, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

There’s much to discuss in the SSD versus HDD comparison, but you’re getting both storage options with the HP Pavilion Desktop — a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home for fast boot-up times and a 2TB HDD for a large capacity. The desktop computer also promises durability, so you can be sure that your files will be safe when you save them in the HP Pavilion Desktop. Our guide on choosing the right PC also flags the potential of desktop PCs to get their components eventually upgraded, so you can buy new parts that will further improve performance.

