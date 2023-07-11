 Skip to main content
Build a desktop setup with these cheap Prime Day PC deals

Prime Day deals present an amazing opportunity to start building your desktop computer setup because of the discounts that you can get not just from Amazon, but also from rival retailers. If you’re looking for Prime Day PC deals, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve rounded up the top offers that you can shop right now. You need to decide quickly on which one to buy though, because as time passes, the higher the chance that you miss out on some of these amazing bargains.

Our favorite Prime Day PC deal

The HP Pavilion Desktop PC with keyboard and mouse.

If you want a relatively affordable desktop computer that doesn’t break the bank, you should check out the HP Pavilion Desktop, which is currently on sale with a $270 discount from HP that slashes its price from $1,000 to just $730. While it’s not going to challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best desktop computers in terms of performance with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 770, and 16GB of RAM, it’s got more than enough power to tackle daily activities with ease. 16GB of RAM also gives plenty of memory to open multiple web browsing tabs at the same time, as well as run demanding apps like video editors, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

There’s much to discuss in the SSD versus HDD comparison, but you’re getting both storage options with the HP Pavilion Desktop — a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home for fast boot-up times and a 2TB HDD for a large capacity. The desktop computer also promises durability, so you can be sure that your files will be safe when you save them in the HP Pavilion Desktop. Our guide on choosing the right PC also flags the potential of desktop PCs to get their components eventually upgraded, so you can buy new parts that will further improve performance.

More Prime Day PC deals we love

Building a gaming PC? Save $50 on an RTX 3060 Ti GPU for Prime Day
zotac gaming geforce rtx 3060 ti twin edge deal amazon july 2023

If you're building a PC from scratch and aiming for a gaming build, then a great GPU is essential, and with the high cost of the latest GPUs from both AMD and Nvidia, it might seem like the worst time to build a PC. Luckily, the RTX 30 series is still pretty great, and there are a lot of great Prime Day deals on them, including this one from Amazon on the RTX 3060 Ti for $300 instead of $330.

Why you should buy the ZOTAC RTX 3060 Ti
The RTX 3060 Ti is such an excellent GPU that we've put it on our list of the best GPUs for 2023, and when you compare the RTX 3060 vs. 3060 Ti vs. 3070, it sits in a pretty great power band for a mid-range gaming build. At the same time, it won't quite hit 4k gaming and will somewhat struggle at 2k when going for high framerates on the newest AAAs like Cyberpunk 2077. That said, it will do significantly better with the big free-to-play games like Fortnite and Apex Legends, where framerate is more important than graphics, so if you like to play the big e-sports games and are on FHD or 2k, then the RTX 3060 Ti is a perfect budget option.

Best Buy’s Prime Day rival sale just started — our favorite deals
Digital Trends Best Buy Prime Day Deals Alt

Best Buy just rolled out its own event -- the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale -- to both counter Amazon's Prime Day deals and to take advantage of the heightened online shopping activity. It covers practically all of the retailer's product categories, so there's something for everyone if you take the time to look around. The number of offers may get overwhelming though, so to help you out, we've rounded up our favorite deals. You're going to want to proceed with the purchase immediately if something catches your eye though, because time is running out on these discounts.

Our favorite Best Buy Prime Day deal

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus & more
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day deals have arrived, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all having sales of their own, bringing plenty of discounts on some of the best gaming laptops money can buy. We've sifted through everything on offer to create a definitive list of the best Prime Day gaming laptops that you can (and totally should) shop today.
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop -- $680, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is a relatively affordable gaming laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance because it's powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's got a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. An enlarged touchpad and backlit keyboard add to the gamer aesthetic for less.

