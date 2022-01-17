The 5 best ultrawide gaming monitors

Have you been inspired by a gaming station with an ultrawide curved monitor? The combination is a powerful one for dedicated gaming spaces. The curved design has all the display room it needs, providing a more immersive experience that’s highly recommended for genres like racing games and simulators, and it can give advantages for MOBAs or other team games (or maybe you just want a lot of stuff on the screen at the same time).

If you’ve got the space for a gaming ultrawide, we’ve got the picks you need to check out when you’re planning to buy. Take a look at our list for a variety of sizes and prices!

Ultrawide monitors and game compatibility

Not all games will look the same on ultrawide monitors, and games generally need specific support for those less common aspect ratios like 21:9. The good news is that ultrawide support is becoming more and more common among games, especially AAA releases. The bad news is that you’ll have to check individual games for compatibility and see how the game actually functions at that aspect ratio (i.e., where important HUD info is located). Gaming communities will be able to tell you more if you want to look up a few of your favorite games first.

Acer Predator Gaming X34 Curved Ultrawide

Why you should buy this: It’s a well-rounded gaming ultrawide that will fit well in many different PC setups.

Who’s it for: Gamers looking for a dependable curved ultrawide to upgrade their stations.

Why we picked the Acer Predator Gaming X34:

Acer brings its reliable Predator monitor design to the ultrawide world with this model, which offers a 34-inch curved display panel with a 3440 x 1440 resolution for capturing all the details. It includes G-Sync support for those of you using Nvidia GPUs and Acer’s various vision filter technologies for reducing eyestrain. It also reaches 100% of the sRGB color gamut for accurate, reliable colors no matter what gaming genre you prefer.

The Gaming X34’s native refresh rate is 100Hz, but that can be overclocked to 120Hz with the right setup and a DisplayPort connection. Other ports on the monitor include four downstream USB 3.0 connections and HDMI 1.4. If you’re looking for an elite gaming experience from an all-around solid ultrawide, it’s hard to go wrong with this Predator pick.

Alienware AW3420DW

Why you should buy this: It offers additional upgrades for refresh rate and color coverage.

Who’s it for: Gamers who want a few more extras than the Predator model offers for a similar price, especially when it comes to better color accuracy.

Why we picked the Alienware AW3420DW:

Alienware’s 34-inch ultrawide has a lot in common with the ultrawide Predator model from Acer. It also has a 3440 x 1440 UHD resolution and comes with G-Sync technology to help improve the framerate experience with Nvidia graphics cards. But there are a few important differences worth pointing out here. First, Alienware’s monitor has a 2-millisecond response time, better than the Predator’s 4 ms (difficult to tell the difference here, but competitive gamers will want every advantage they can get). Second, while the Predator monitor can be overclocked to 120Hz, Alienware’s model has a 120Hz refresh as its native setting. It also covers a bit more of the color spectrum, going beyond sRGB and using the cinematic DCI-P3 standard instead.

These specs make Alienware’s monitor an excellent pick for those looking for a few more upgrades and will make today’s vivid racing games and flying simulators even more gorgeous. The monitor also includes both DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4, as well as USB 3.0 ports for both upstream and downstream transfers.

Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ

Why you should buy this: It offers the best combination of gaming specs on an ultrawide.

Who’s it for: Gamers who won’t settle for anything but high-end specs for their new monitor.

Why we picked the Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ:

If you want the best of the best and don’t mind paying for it, Asus’s ROG Swift ultrawide is on the high end of what ultrawide monitors can achieve in almost every way. It pushes the screen size to 35 inches, offers a 3440 x 1440 UHD resolution, and includes a 2 ms response time. The refresh rate is even more impressive at 200Hz, ideal for gamers looking for the most responsive monitor, and G-Sync support is included for Nvidia users.

Those looking for serious optimization technologies will also be pleased that the ROG Swift PG35VQ supports HDR10 and DisplayHDR 1000, ideal for showing up the most cinematic of AAA titles. Ports include HDMI and DisplayPort. There’s also some clever use of RGB lighting on this monitor, including an LED spotlight at the base of the monitor and a glowing logo in the back for some accent lighting. It’s a pricey piece of work, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything better currently on the market.

LG 34WN80C-B

Why you should buy this: It’s a solid midrange curved ultrawide that can handle all sorts of tasks.

Who’s it for: Gamers who multitask, and gamers who’d like to save a bit of money without giving up key specs.

Why we picked the LG 34WN80C-B:

LG also has a capable curved ultrawide entry, and while it’s not as specifically dedicated toward gaming as models by brands like Asus or Alienware, it’s still a highly capable midrange option that gamers will be more than pleased with. The 34-inch screen offers a 3440 x 1440 resolution and covers 99% of the sRGB color spectrum. It also supports HDR10 for visual optimization and offers a 5 ms response time. Those who like to multitask or consult other helpful apps while gaming will also appreciate the professional Screen Split 2.0 software, which makes it easier to treat the monitor like two separate screens with different purposes.

The LG 34WN80C-B also comes with a DisplayPort connection and two HDMI ports, along with USB 3.0 downstream ports. Those who use USB-C to charge up their accessories will be happy to know that this monitor also has USB-C with 60W Power Delivery. All in all, it’s an excellent pick for those who may be using their monitors for more than gaming or people who just like to multitask whatever they’re doing.

Viotek GNV34DBE2

Why you should buy this: It’s a budget pick for a gaming ultrawide that still delivers.

Who’s it for: Gamers who are on a strict budget or would prefer saving on a monitor.

Why we picked the Viotek GNV34DBE2:

Does your budget for a gaming monitor put some of these picks out of reach? If you’re looking to save money while still getting a reliable ultrawide for gaming, Viotek has your back. This 34-inch curved model is available at a comparatively low price and still provides important specs like a 3440 x 1440 UHD resolution, HDR support, and a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth action. It also uses Adaptive Sync, which supports both G-Sync for Nvidia cards and FreeSync for AMD cards, so you don’t need to worry as much about what GPU you are using.

The Viotek GNV34DBE2 connections include two HDMI and two DisplayPort for your inputs. Color accuracy surpasses the sRGB gamut, and there are a number of display settings to play with, including options to reduce visual noise. At this price, it’s a gaming-friendly feature set that’s very tough to beat, especially for those putting together a gaming station who would rather spend their cash elsewhere.

