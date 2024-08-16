This Asus gaming laptop with RTX 4070 is $350 off at Best Buy

Whether you’re new to PC gaming, or you’re looking for a great way to take some of your favorite games on the go, this Asus markdown might be the reason you finally decide to buy a cutting-edge laptop. We’re talking about the Asus TUF 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, which is on sale at Best Buy for $1,050. Normally, this model sells for $1,400. The customizable RGB keyboard is just the tip of the iceberg on this model!

Why you should buy the Asus TUF

Flip open the hood and you’ll find that the Asus TUF is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H and 16GB of RAM. With Windows 11 as the preloaded OS, you can expect fast performance across the board and excellent multitasking capabilities. An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GDDR6 is the TUF’s almighty GPU, which includes ROG Boost at 80W. This bodes well for those of us who need our PC games to be as lag-free and visually rich as possible.

Speaking of visuals: The 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display delivers crisp-clear picture at up to 1080p. Say goodbye to screen tearing and other onscreen maladies that have robbed you of an online win in the past! The screen is also perfect for watching HD movies and TV shows from entertainment platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

With a full terabyte of storage to work with, you should have plenty of memory for important docs, apps, game data, and other file types. You’ll also have plenty of USB ports to choose from, along with an HDMI 2.1 output (have a look at some of the best monitor deals we found this week), Ethernet, and 3.5mm for your favorite gaming headset.

We see a lot of gaming PC deals on our daily discount searches, and this is one of the best gaming PC promos we’ve seen all week. Save $350 when you purchase the Asus TUF 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop at Best Buy, and be sure to take a look at the other gaming laptop deals we found!