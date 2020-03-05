Protecting your data can involve both digital and physical tools, with one of the most powerful being a USB security key. Our favorite is the YubiKey 5 NFC, for its ease of use, wide authentication protocol support, and portability. But it’s not the only USB Security key we like. There are plenty of great options out there for those with grander budgets, or more specific needs.

USB Security keys like these can help log you into computers and protect your profiles, email, browser history, and more, with an extra layer of security that’s innately hard to hack.

If you want to take further steps to protect yourself and your loved ones, make sure you have a strong antivirus solution, and consider powerful parental control software to keep your kids safe online.

Best USB security keys

The best

YubiKey 5 NFC

Yubico’s NFC key is designed to work both with a USB-A port and Near Field Communication. The NFC tech means that instead of plugging it in, you can just tap the key against the right devices to activate the authentication. This is particularly handy when using smartphones, and the device works with both iOS and Android, so it has more usability than the average USB key, which doesn’t typically work with phones. It also supports many authentication protocols beyond FIDO if you want to use an alternative or more open source method of security. We also like the simple design, which includes a small hole you can loop a string or chain through for easier transportation.

The rest

Thetis Fido U2F Security Key

This highly affordable Thetis USB-A key is a solid model that will work with all FIDO U2F compatible data, including Chrome browsers, MacOS, and Linux (it lacks email compatibility, however). It has a particularly excellent design, made out of an aluminum alloy with a flip-around design that allows you to hide the USB port for better protection in your pocket or case. A one-year warranty is included on this model, making it all the better for those looking for a key at a low cost.

Google Titan Security Key

Google released its own security key line with options for all kinds of users. Our favorite is Bluetooth/NFC/USB-A model, which gives you multiple options for connecting. However, Google also has a USB-C version of the Titan key, as well as more affordable models, depending on what you’re looking for.

These keys are great, but we are downgrading them a little due to past vulnerabilities in some low-energy Bluetooth Titan keys, which led to a hasty recall from Google. These problems are now in the past, but it wasn’t a good look back in mid-2019.

Yubico Security Key

This Yubico USB-A key is similar to our top pick, but it’s more affordable and doesn’t come with NFC technology. If you don’t need to use a key on your phone or other mobile device, you can save some money with this model. The design includes that loop-friendly hole we like, and is both water and crush resistant. That gold circle you see is how this particular key is activated—just insert the key and tap the circle to activate it. Easy!

SoloKeys USB-C

SoloKeys is an indie developer that specializes in open-source FIDO2 security keys, a strong option for security fans who really like to dig into the software and make sure everything is working right and above board. SoloKeys offers a few models, but we’re fans of the USB-C option. Your current devices probably have USB-A ports and any USB-C ports may be otherwise occupied, but USB-C won’t take long to become the only USB design available, so this is a handy way to future-proof your key.

CryptoTrust OnlyKey

Okay, one activation button is understandable, but what is this key doing with six different buttons? They’re an added layer of security and password access that makes this key unique among its contemporaries, and potentially very powerful depending on how you prefer to manage your security. Each button can register either a long press or a short press, giving you 12 potential options. Each of these 12 can hold its own password for a device, and you can enable a PIN for each password to activate it, and if our math is right that raises you up to three-factor authentication! The key also supports multiple authentication protocols. It’s not exactly an easy way to save time, but if you really want extra, extra security it’s hard to do better.

