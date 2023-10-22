 Skip to main content
There’s a big sale happening on HP gaming laptops and PCs — from $530

Albert Bassili
By
The HP Omen 40L gaming desktop with a monitor, mouse, and keyboard.
Digital Trends

If you missed out on the last Prime Day sale on laptops and desktops, you’d be happy to know that HP is having a pretty great weekend sale right now, especially focused on gaming laptops and gaming desktops. Even better, there are some great deals across the board; whether you want a start PC on a budget or want some of the best specs you can get, there’s a little something for everybody. While it’s worth checking out the full sale using the button below, we’ve collected some of our favorite gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals across different budgets for you to check out.

What you should buy in the HP sale

If you’re looking for a good budget desktop option, then this configuration of the HP OMEN 15Lis and has a mid-range Ryze 5 5600G, entry-level Radeon RX 6400 Graphics, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. That said, you can customize it with a couple of upgrades, and we’d probably go with one of the GPU upgrades; either the RX 6500 XT for $60, the RTX 3050 for $110, or the RTX 3060 for $170. If you’re more interested in a budget gaming laptop, then this configuration of the Victus 16 is an excellent option and is and comes with a 16.1-inch screen,  an i5-13500H, an RTX 3050, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, all of which are pretty good.

In the middle of the pack, we have this great Victus by HP 15L with an RTX 3060, a higher-end i7-13700 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a total of 1.5TB of storage, which is more than we tend to see, and you can pick it up for . There are a couple more options for laptops, such as this 16-inch OMEN with an RTX 4060, a higher-end Ryzen 7 7840HS, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which is also going for the very reasonably . Alternatively, you could go for the larger 17-inch model that has an RTX 4070, an i7-13700HX, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of storage.

Finally, at the high end, the desktop pick is this OMEN 45L with an impressive RTX 4090, the highest-end i9-13900K, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of storage, but is going for the whopping . As for laptops, the HP OMEN has similarly good specs with an RTX 4080, i9-13900HX, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of storage, all . While these last two are quite expensive, they’re some of the best-specced machines in the market, so they are well worth the asking price.

