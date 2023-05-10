This Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook can be yours for $114 today

You’ve been debating the merits of Chromebook vs. laptop; this Lenovo Flex 3i might help you decide, given that it’s portable and comes with a great price. In fact, you can pick it up on Lenovo’s website for a significant 39% discounted price of $114, rather than the usual $189 it goes for.

Why you should buy this Chromebook Flex 3i

One of the best features of a Chromebook is not only that it’s cheap but also that it’s relatively portable and easy to use, and while cheaper Chromebooks used to be bulkier, that’s not the case anymore. The Flex 3i has a screen size of 11.3 inches, making it almost the size of a large tablet, which is great if you want to use your Chromebook on the go. It’s also touch-enabled and runs an IPS panel, which gives you better image reproduction and wider viewing angles. On the other hand, the screen only hits 250 units of peak brightness, so it might not be great to use outside in bright daylight and won’t compete with the best Chromebooks in that regard.

In terms of specs, you get the Intel Celeron N4020, a budget mobile processor, but more than enough to run ChromeOS, so that shouldn’t be an issue. The 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage are similarly on the lower end of the scale, and we generally like to see a minimum of 8GB of RAM on most modern devices. That said, ChromeOS is generally a lightweight system built around accessing data through the internet rather than on the device, so neither RAM nor the smaller storage will make a significant impact. If the lower storage is an issue for you, there are a few great cloud storage services you can go with, or maybe even grab one of these external hard drive deals.

Overall, the Flexi 3i is a great little Chromebook with all the features you need to get online, study, do work, and use on a day-to-day basis, and at a $114 price tag from Lenovo, it’s a steal. On the other hand, if you’d like to check out a few more options, there are always these great Chromebook deals you can take advantage of, and if you’d rather go with a laptop instead, there are some great laptop deals floating around too!

Editors' Recommendations