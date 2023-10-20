Get 32GB of Corsair DDR4 RAM and save 43% with this deal

If you’re looking to expand or upgrade the RAM in your desktop PC, you can do so with some savings today at Amazon. 32GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 RAM is going for just $65 right now. That could go a long way for content creators or anyone looking to expand one of the best gaming PCs. This RAM package would regularly cost $115, making this deal worth a savings of $50. Free shipping is included.

Why you should buy the Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 32GB RAM kit

If you work regularly with large files or even with a lot of smaller files such as with video editing or gaming, it may seem like you can’t get your hands on enough system RAM. And even if you don’t meddle with anything on the professional end of the spectrum when it comes to your computer needs, additional RAM can help the computer’s stability and responsiveness while you work. As such, this 32GB RAM kit by Corsair is a good option for expanding or upgrading the RAM in just about any PC. If you feel you could benefit from some additional RAM, you can always confirm with our guide to RAM capacity.

The 32GB Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM kit should be an immediate consideration for gamers, particularly if you’re looking to take on the best PC games. Vengeance LPX RAM is optimized for wide compatibility with the latest Intel and AMD DDR4 motherboards, so all you’ll have to do is pop open your PC and install it. It supports Intel XMP 2.0 for simple one-setting installation and setup, and it’s available in multiple colors to match the style of your gaming setup. And if you aren’t a gamer, you could still benefit from an additional 32GB of RAM. Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM is design for high-performance overclocking, so it will likely be a welcome addition for video editors, photographers, and other professional content creators.

While the 32GB of Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 RAM kit would regularly set you back $115, today at Amazon you can pick it up for just $65. This is a savings of $50, and Amazon is including free shipping with a purchase.

Editors' Recommendations