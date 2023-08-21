Dell often has some of the best monitor deals around and that’s certainly the case today with the discount it has on a Dell 32-inch 4K monitor. Usually priced at $380, it’s down to $330 for a limited time. $50 soon adds up with this price so it’s worth checking out if you’re looking for a new monitor for your home office setup. Let’s take a look at what else you might wish to know about the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Dell 32-inch 4K monitor

As makers of some of the best monitors, it’s safe to say Dell knows what it’s doing with all kinds of panels. With the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor, you get a VA panel with 99% sRGB color across wide viewing angles. It has anti-glare properties too with ultra-thin bezels to ensure an improved screen-to-body ratio compared to other monitors. It all complements the 3840 x 2160 resolution well.

Alongside that, Dell has added a few useful options such as built-in Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture so you can view content from two PCs simultaneously courtesy of the two HDMI ports and the one DisplayPort 1.2. It also has Dell’s ComfortView technology that helps reduce harmful blue light emissions. That way, your eyes fare better over extended periods of time.

While not aimed at gaming, the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor still has a decent response time for scrolling with as little as 4ms gray-to-gray extreme. It also has AMD FreeSync technology to help smooth things out even if the monitor does stick with a 60Hz refresh rate. While this may not be one of the best 4K monitors for gaming, it’s still a reliable option for decent response times and performance.

A great option for anyone who wants a large monitor for working but also wants the benefits of 4K for watching a movie or two in their spare time, the Dell 32-inch SE3223Q 4K monitor is quite versatile and available for a very good price for a 4K monitor from the experts. Usually priced at $380, it’s down to $330 for a limited time only direct from Dell. Dell deals never stick around for long so tap the buy button now if it seems like the right one for you.

