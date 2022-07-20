 Skip to main content
Alienware gaming laptops and PCs are super cheap during this Dell sale

Albert Bassili
By

Alienware is well-known for its gaming gear, and while you may want to pick one up, you may be a bit put off by the higher price. Luckily, Dell has some great Alienware deals, so let’s take a look!

Alienware x15 Gaming Laptop — $1,500, was $2,300

Alienware x15 gaming laptop at a side angle while displaying a game.

For starters, we have one of their better gaming laptop deals with the Alienware X15 gaming with a relatively powerful RTX 3060, more than enough to power most games, especially since the 15.6-inch screen runs at FHD, meaning it can push the framerates to the 165Ghz cap that it comes with. Paired with that is an 11th gen Intel i7-11800H, a higher-end CPU that should easily handle simulation and strategy games if that’s your thing. Finally, you have 512GB of SSD to work with, which should be fine with some good storage management, as well as 16GBs of RAM, meaning you don’t have to constantly close down your game to do something quickly on another app.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition — $1,000, was $1,400

Alienware Aurora R10 gaming desktop ryzen edition on white background.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a desktop experience, then one of Alienware’s gaming PC deals may do, especially with this Ryzen edition that helps keep costs down. Running a GTX 1660 Ti, it’s not the best GPU out there, but it should be enough to power at least one or two monitors from our gaming monitor deals list, even if there’s going to be a slight sacrifice to graphics settings. The CPU is a Ryzen 5 5600X, a mid-tier CPU that may not be as powerful as the i7 but should also do an adequate job with simulation and strategy games, assuming you don’t push it too much. As for storage, you get a beefy 1TB HDD, which should be more than enough for most of your gaming and general usage, and 8GBs of RAM, which is the bare minimum we’d expect for a gaming PC. While this listing doesn’t reflect the best specs out there, it’s a great mid-tier gaming PC sitting at just the $1,000 mark, so it’s well worth it; plus, you can always do some upgrades down the line if you want some better specs.

