Gaming laptops and gaming desktops get massive price cut at Dell today

By

PC Gamers have some great news in store. There are some incredible gaming PC deals, and gaming laptop deals going on right now. You can get your hands on a beastly HP, Acer, Allied Gaming, Dell or pre-built PC, complete with a new graphics card, which is something that’s tough to find these days.

Dell has discounted its G15 gaming line, bringing the G5 15 Gaming Laptop down to $700, and the G5 Gaming Desktop down to $1,100. You’re getting $300 or more off the full price with those deals. Both are excellent computers that will run modern games at medium to high settings.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop – $700, was $1,040

Dell

Performance and power are the name of the game here. Dell’s G5 15 Gaming Laptop is rocking an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It’s backed by a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor (up to 4.5GHz), and 8GB of DDR4 RAM.

The 15.6-inch FHD display runs at a maximum resolution of 1080p (1920 x 1080) and has a refresh rate of 120Hz for incredible clarity and speed. A 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive offers plenty of room to store content and games, and delivers speedy loading and boot times.

What’s great about a laptop like this is you can take it anywhere, and since this is a gaming laptop, it means you can game just about anywhere.

Dell is offering the G5 15 Gaming Laptop for $340 off, bringing the price from $1,040 originally down to $700. That’s an incredible deal for this beastly machine.

Dell G15 Gaming Desktop – $1,100, was $1,400

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop with side off

Featuring tons of power packed into a small space, the Dell G15 Gaming Desktop is excellent for any home office or game cave. It has a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor (up to 4.8Ghz), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

There are 2 hard drives, including a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive for speed and performance, and a 1TB 7200 RPM 3.5″ SATA hard drive for added storage space. Plus, it has built-in Wi-Fi with 802.11 ac support, and Bluetooth to sync with wireless peripherals.

It does not come with a monitor, so you’ll need to supply your own. It doesn’t come with a mouse or keyboard, either.

Dell is offering the G5 Gaming Desktop for $300 off, which brings the normal price from $1,400 down to $1,100. That’s an awesome deal, especially with GPU prices skyrocketing.

