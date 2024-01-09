Dell’s ongoing clearance sale is an amazing source of gaming laptop deals, such as this offer for the Dell G16 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. From its original price of $1,400, it’s all the way down to a more affordable $850, for savings of $550 that you can spend on building your collection of video games and accessories. The price isn’t going to last long though, especially since stocks may already be running out, so if you’re interested in this gaming laptop, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

Dell’s G-series of gaming laptops is a budget-friendly but reliable option for gamers, and the Dell G16 is an even greater choice because of its currently discounted price. Tis version of the device packs the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, in addition to the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. It’s not as powerful as the top-tier models of the best gaming laptops, but it will be enough to play the best PC games at their recommended settings.

Playing on the Dell G16 is made even more enjoyable by its 16-inch display, which is bright and colorful with its QHD+ resolution, with smooth movements because of its 165Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box, so it’s ready to start installing or downloading your favorite titles into its 1TB SSD. The Dell G16 also features the brand’s Game Shift technology, which makes fan speeds faster and can launch Dynamic Performance Mode when there’s a need to squeeze more power out of the gaming laptop.

The version of the Dell G16 gaming laptop that’s equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card is available for just $850 from Dell as part of a clearance sale. The $550 discount on the device’s sticker price of $1,400 will surely attract a lot of attention from gamers, so there’s a chance that stocks may already be gone as soon as tomorrow. If you want to get the Dell G16 gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, you’ll have to hurry and proceed with the transaction before it’s too late.

