Gamers who are looking to buy a powerful gaming laptop without breaking the bank should check out the Dell G16. It’s currently on sale with a $600 discount from Dell, which slashes its price from $1,900 to a relatively affordable $1,300, considering the top-of-the-line specifications that it packs. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer and how long stocks will last, so before this deal gets taken down, go ahead and complete your purchase of this gaming laptop to enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands, and that superiority extends to gaming laptops with the Dell G16. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, plus 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, not only will you be able to play the best PC games at their most demanding settings, but you’ll also be set for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

All that power will be wasted on a small and blurry screen, so fortunately, the Dell G16 features a 16-inch display with QHD+ resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, for sharp details and smooth movements while you play your favorite titles. The gaming laptop is ready to run out of the box as it comes with Windows 11 Home, which is pre-installed in an expansive 1TB SSD that offers lots of storage space for your games, screenshots, and save data.

Dell has one of the most attractive gaming laptop deals in the market right now — the powerful Dell G16 for just $1,300, for savings of $600 on its sticker price of $1,900. This is the machine that most gamers will want to purchase, which probably means this offer is drawing a lot of attention. If you don’t want to miss this chance to get the Dell G16 gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, your only option is to push through with the transaction immediately. If you delay to tomorrow, this opportunity may be gone.

