There are laptop deals that cater to every kind of purpose, such as completing school assignments, working with multimedia, and playing streaming content. However, if you’re a gamer, you should specifically be looking for gaming laptop deals, such as Dell’s $429 discount for the Dell G3 15 that brings its price down to a much more affordable $800 from its original price of $1,229.

The Dell G3 15 gaming laptop won’t have any trouble running the latest games, as it’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Its powerful performance will be on full display on its 15.6-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, for clear details, bright colors, and distortion-free gameplay.

You won’t have to worry about overheating if you play for several hours at a time, as the Dell G3 15 features a dual-fan cooling system that dissipates the heat to keep the gaming laptop steady at peak performance. The Dell G3 15 also has access to the Alienware Command Center, which gives you complete control over your hardware and software environments, adjusting them according to the needs of your games. The platform also enables Game Shift, a dynamic performance mode that maximizes fan speed while the device’s processors work harder, all of which is easily activated by pressing the Fn and Game Shift keys.

If it’s time to upgrade your gaming laptop, or you’ve decided to finally invest in one, the Dell G3 15 is a solid choice. It’s an even more attractive option with Dell’s $429 discount, which lowers the gaming laptop’s price to just $800 from its original price of $1,229. The deal’s availability is limited though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, don’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming laptop deals

The Dell G3 15 is a steal at its discounted price from Dell, but there are many more offers available from other retailers if you want to take a look around. You don’t have to go anywhere else though, as we’ve gathered some of the best gaming laptop deals that are currently available right here.

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$949 $1,299
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$589
The new HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a snappy SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,099 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg
Free copy of "Death Stranding"

Gigabyte Aorus 15G (Core i7, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,900 $2,300
With the Gigabyte Aorus gaming laptop, you'll have all the space you need for your game library and more than enough power to run AAA titles for years to come.
Buy at Newegg

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 3050 GPU, 256GB SSD)

$700 $929
This Dell G15 gaming laptop is a fantastic mid-level option for the price, offering all the performance you need with a RTX 3000-series GPU and a 120Hz display at an affordable price.
Buy at Dell
