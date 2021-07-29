There are laptop deals that cater to every kind of purpose, such as completing school assignments, working with multimedia, and playing streaming content. However, if you’re a gamer, you should specifically be looking for gaming laptop deals, such as Dell’s $429 discount for the Dell G3 15 that brings its price down to a much more affordable $800 from its original price of $1,229.

The Dell G3 15 gaming laptop won’t have any trouble running the latest games, as it’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Its powerful performance will be on full display on its 15.6-inch screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, for clear details, bright colors, and distortion-free gameplay.

You won’t have to worry about overheating if you play for several hours at a time, as the Dell G3 15 features a dual-fan cooling system that dissipates the heat to keep the gaming laptop steady at peak performance. The Dell G3 15 also has access to the Alienware Command Center, which gives you complete control over your hardware and software environments, adjusting them according to the needs of your games. The platform also enables Game Shift, a dynamic performance mode that maximizes fan speed while the device’s processors work harder, all of which is easily activated by pressing the Fn and Game Shift keys.

If it’s time to upgrade your gaming laptop, or you’ve decided to finally invest in one, the Dell G3 15 is a solid choice. It’s an even more attractive option with Dell’s $429 discount, which lowers the gaming laptop’s price to just $800 from its original price of $1,229. The deal’s availability is limited though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, don’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming laptop deals

The Dell G3 15 is a steal at its discounted price from Dell, but there are many more offers available from other retailers if you want to take a look around. You don’t have to go anywhere else though, as we’ve gathered some of the best gaming laptop deals that are currently available right here.

