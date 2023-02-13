 Skip to main content
Flash deal drops this Dell laptop to just $220 — but it won’t last long

Jennifer Allen
By

There are some great laptop deals out there right now and, predictably, one of the best comes from Dell. Today, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for $220 instead of $300. A saving of $80 is a significant amount when you’re dealing with budget laptops and makes this system ideal for students or anyone on a tight budget. As with all Dell laptop deals, the price won’t stay this low for very long so let’s take a quick look at why you might need it.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

The Dell Inspiron 15 has all the essentials you need to work productively on the move, encased in a robust shell that looks pretty good. It offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That may not rival the very best laptops around but it’s precisely what you need to get things done effectively without spending a fortune.

There’s also the fact that Dell is one of the best laptop brands right now which means it has great attention to detail. That’s why the company has crammed in a sizeable 15.6-inch HD screen with anti-glare properties and narrow borders. It also incorporates Dell ComfortView software which helps to reduce harmful blue-light emissions so eye strain is lessened. There are also roomy keycaps and a spacious touchpad so you can work more smoothly than before. There’s even a lift hinge so you can adjust the typing angle to how you prefer things.

Understanding that you’ll be using the Dell Inspiron 15 regularly on the move, the laptop is also designed to last thanks to its tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge that keep it from skidding. With additional stability, it’ll fit well on a coffee shop table or your desk at work.

Keeping things simple yet highly effective is an unbeatable combo with the Dell Inspiron 15. While it isn’t the fastest of systems, it’s well-suited for anyone on a budget but still in need of a laptop. Ordinarily priced at $300, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 for $220 for a limited time only when you buy direct from Dell.

