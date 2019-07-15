Digital Trends
Dell launches $200 discount on XPS 13 and Inspiron laptops for Prime Day 2019

Anita George
Amazon’s Prime Day 2019 isn’t the only huge sale filled with sweet laptop deals. Laptop manufacturer Dell, is also launching its own competing sale this Monday, July 15.

Known as the Cyber Monday in July sale, Dell will be offering deep discounts on laptops among other deals on gadgets and devices. Dell’s laptop discounts are among the highest you’ll see this week compared to the deals offered by other sales, including the Prime Day sale. In fact, if you’re in the market for a new laptop, Dell’s sale is worth considering, especially when it comes to the discounts given for the newest version of Dell’s XPS 13 laptop and for the Inspiron line of laptops.

The best laptop deal happens to be Dell’s $200 off discount on the latest version of the XPS 13 laptop. While this laptop normally sells for $1,750, this week’s sale knocks the price down to just $1,550. The XPS 13 has a 13-inch display, a 256GB solid-state drive (SSD), and sports an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor. We reviewed the XPS 13 and referred to its as “nearly perfect” and it garnered a rare five-star rating from Digital Trends. When it comes to the XPS 13 we especially liked its fast performance and its sleek and attractive design. The only drawback we could find was that it seemed to have “reduced battery life.”

In addition to the XPS 13 laptop deal, Dell is also offering a number of discounts on its Inspiron laptops. Among these deals, the best Inspiron bargain is the $180 off discount on a 2-in-1 laptop known as the Inspiron 15 7000. This discount reduces this laptop’s original price of $830 to $650. With this deal, you’ll get a laptop that’s outfitted with the following features: An 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It’s also worth noting that this is a doorbuster deal and it won’t be available until July 19 at 8:00 a.m. PST (or 11:00 a.m. ET).

But if it turns out these Dell laptop deals don’t quite fit your computing needs, be sure to check out more laptop deals like HP’s current sale on its Spectre x360 laptops or this Alienware laptop deal.

