Here’s your chance to get a new laptop for cheaper than usual, through the discounts that are available in Dell’s back-to-school sale. Students preparing for the new school year have a lot of laptop deals to choose from, which may get overwhelming. To help with the decision on the Dell laptop to purchase, we’ve rounded up the best offers that are available. Once you figure out the model that fits your needs and budget, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction immediately because some of the bargains may be gone by tomorrow.

Dell Inspiron 15 — $300, was $480

If you need a laptop for basic tasks like doing online research and typing documents, the Dell Inspiron 15 may be enough. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. The Dell Inspiron 15 also comes with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, and it offers expansive storage with its 512GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Dell Inspiron 14 (2-in-1) — $550, was $750

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 offers decent performance with its AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and you’ll have ample space for your apps and files with its 512GB that comes with Windows 11 Home. The laptop also provides extra versatility as it can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode through the 360-degree hinges attaching its 14-inch Full HD+ touchscreen to its body.

Dell Latitude 3420 — $579, was $1,164

The Dell Latitude 3420 features a 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution, and it runs smoothly when you’re performing everyday activities with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. It runs on the Windows 11 Pro, which will help you maximize the operating system’s capabilities, pre-installed in a 256GB SSD where you can store all your important documents.

Dell Latitude 3330 — $739, was $1,478

The Dell Latitude 3330 2-in-1 is another versatile laptop that can switch between laptop form and tablet form, with its 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen as the centerpiece. The option to choose from these modes combines with the device’s 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM for reliability throughout your day at work or school. The laptop ships with Windows 11 Pro, pre-loaded in a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 — $1,099, was $1,349

There are several reasons why the Dell XPS 13 has been on top of our list of the best laptops for a while, beginning with the value that you’ll get when you purchase this device. It’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 32GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need if you’ll be performing demanding tasks like editing massive multimedia files. The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen for portability, and a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,299, was $1,499

The Dell XPS 15 reigns over our list of the best 15-inch laptops because it packs serious power with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Arc A370M Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, but it’s still compact enough to fit into your backpack without taking up too much space. The device’s 15.6-inch screen offers Full HD+ resolution, while its 512GB SSD comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,999, was $2,399

If you prefer your laptops with large screens, go for the Dell XPS 17 — our top choice among the best 17-inch laptops. Its 17.0-inch display offers Full HD+ resolution for sharp details and bright colors, while its 512GB SSD comes with Windows 11 Home. The Dell XPS 17 is also a powerhouse, as inside it are the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM.

