Dell New Year Sale: Get an XPS 13 for $599 and plenty more

Aaron Mamiit
By
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.
Dell launched a New Year sale that includes monitor deals, laptop deals, and desktop computer deals, so if you’re in the market for any of these devices, you’re going to want to take advantage of the discounts that are available. There are also some offers that are specifically for gamers, which we expect to generate a lot of interest because we all know how expensive PC gaming can get. We’ve rounded up our top picks in Dell’s New Year sale below to make it easier for to select what to buy, but you can also check out everything with lowered prices through the link below — you just need to be quick because time may already be running our on some of these bargains.

What to buy in Dell’s New Year sale

The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
The highlight of Dell’s New Year sale is definitely the Dell XPS 13, which you can get instead of $799. A fixture in our roundup of the best laptops, it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. However, if you’re looking for a desktop computer, your options include the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One with the AMD Ryzen 3 7330U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM from $580, and the Dell Vostro Tower with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730, and 8GB of RAM from $719.

Dell also has some offers for gamers who are on the hunt for deals. If you need a new screen, the 32-inch Dell S3222DGM curved gaming monitor is from $350, and if you need a new machine, the Dell G16 gaming laptop with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM is from $1,400. The Alienware Aurora R16, one of our top picks among the best gaming PCs, is also instead of $3,050. It’s powered by the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM.

Whatever you decide to buy from Dell’s New Year sale, you’ll be getting amazing value for your money, but you have to act fast because we’re not sure how much time is remaining for these offers. Feel free to look through all the Dell deals that are available right now, but you don’t have the luxury of time because stocks may soon sell out for some of the more popular devices. Make your purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out on the savings.

