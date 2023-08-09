 Skip to main content
Put this Dell 27-inch monitor on your desk for $120

Replacing the outdated display of your computer setup doesn’t have to cost much as there are cheap monitor deals like this one for the Dell S2721HN. From its original price of $190, it’s down to just $120 following a $70 discount from Dell. You’re going to have to be quick if you’re interested in this offer though, because we’re not sure how much time remains until it gets taken down. If you want to buy an affordable monitor, this bargain should be at the top of your list, but you need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Dell S2721HN monitor

The Dell S2721HN monitor features a 27-inch screen, which is right at the middle of the recommended size of 24 inches to 30 inches for most people by our monitor buying guide. It also offers Full HD resolution, for sharp details and vibrant colors whether you’re working on a project or watching streaming shows, and with Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology, your eyes will remain comfortable even after hours of looking at the display through the reduction of harmful blue light emissions while maintaining color accuracy. You can also tilt the monitor to the angle that best suits you.

There are dual HDMI ports on the Dell S2721HN monitor, so you can keep two input sources plugged in at the same time, such as your desktop computer and a video game console, and quickly switch between them when necessary. Gamers will appreciate the monitor’s support for AMD’s FreeSync technology and its 75Hz refresh rate, which combine for seamless gameplay to keep you immersed in the video games that you’re playing.

The Dell S2721HN monitor is already pretty affordable at its sticker price of $190, but you can get it for even cheaper from Dell after a $70 discount pulls it down to only $120. We’re not sure how long this bargain will last though, as stocks could already be selling out. If the Dell S2721HN monitor fits your needs and your budget, then you shouldn’t have to think twice before purchasing it — add it to your cart and proceed with the transaction immediately to secure your own.

