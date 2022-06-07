Dell Summer Sale 2022: Laptops and gaming PCs from $225

As Memorial Day becomes a memory, we’re welcoming Dell’s Summer Sale, which has great deals on both laptops and desktops and is a perfect opportunity to pick either one up at a steal. Even better, there is a whole lot of price range here, whether you want to get something cheap and budget-friendly or you want to grab a top-of-the-line XPS laptop. So, let’s take a look at what’s on offer and the best deals Dell has to offer.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $225, was $300

Not everything is necessarily about having the fanciest laptop out there, and if you need a simple device for work, study, or just general streaming, the Inspiron 15 3000 is a great budget option. The 15.6-inch HD screen gives you a lot of screen to work with; Intel Celeron N4020 is a reasonably priced CPU that shouldn’t have an issue with most productivity software, especially if you’re working with something like Google docs or slides. Internal storage is 128GBs, which is a bit on the lower side, although not too bad for the price range, and the same applies to the 4GBs of RAM, which won’t let you go all out on tabs but should be enough for most with smart management. As such, this is probably one of the better Dell laptop deals if you’re looking for a budget laptop.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition — $686, was $1,019

If you’re looking for one of our gaming laptop deals that has a great budget gaming laptop, the G15 Ryzen Edit is the one to go for, especially since the Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile CPU helps keep the costs down while providing good performance, whether it’s for productivity or CPU-intensive simulation and strategy games. As for the GPU, you get the RTX 3050, a strong mobile-oriented GPU in Nivida’s lineup that should handle the 15.6-inch FHD screen pretty handily, even on higher game settings, although it may struggle with the latest AAA games. RAM is a reasonable 7Gbs, and internal storage comes at 256GBs, which is on the smaller side, so grabbing one of our external hard drive deals will help you manage the rising size of games these days.

Dell XPS 13 — $931, was $1,420

The Dell XPS lineup of laptops is considered some of the best in the industry, given that they’re light, thin, and yet still pack a powerful bunch of specs under the hood. Even though the 13-inch version is the least powered of the bunch, it still packs a punch, with a powerful 11th gen Intel i7-1165G7 CPU that will easily rip through most CPU-intensive tasks such as audio editing. You also get a ton of RAM with 16GB and storage clocks at 512GBs, which is impressive for a laptop this size. While it doesn’t have a discrete GPU, the Intel Iris XE will still let you get away with some casual gaming if you want.

Alienware M15 R6 — $1,078, was $1,550

If you want something a little bit more powerful when it comes to your gaming laptop, the Alienware M15 R6 is a pretty great choice for the price tag, coming with an RTX 3060 that can handle the 15.6-inch FHD screen better than the RTX 3050, giving you a bit more gaming leeway. That being said, the 11th gen Intel i5-11400H isn’t as powerful a CPU as the one on the G15 Ryzen edition, but it’s still a reasonably powerful CPU if you aren’t planning to run insanely CPU-intensive loads, like calculating the curvature of the earth to a million decimals. On the other hand, you do get a bigger SSD at 512Gbs, so you won’t have to rely a lot on external storage for gaming, and the 8GBs of RAM should be more than enough for most people who, again, aren’t power users with dozens of browser tabs and apps open at the same time.

Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition — $1,274, was $1,750

We always see great gaming PC deals when Ryzen is involved, and this one from Alienware is no different, especially since it comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800, a really powerful CPU that should easily shred through most CPU intensive tasks, even those beyond just gaming. As for the GPU, you get the NVIDIA GeForce R X 3060, which is one of the top 10 GPUs on the market right now, and pretty good, especially if you grab one of our FHD gaming monitor deals to pair it with; as it should manage the higher refresh rate just fine, even on mid-to-high graphical settings. You’ll also be happy to know that the R10 comes with a nice, big whopping 1 TB HDD for you to work with, so you don’t have to worry about Warzone taking up half your hard drive space. There are also 16 GBs of RAM, which we’d expect for a higher-end gaming desktop, and pretty good for the majority of users.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,764, was $3,000

If you liked the XPS 13 but wanted something bigger with a proper GPU, then the XPS 15 has your back given that it’s not only a bigger screen, it’s also 3.5k resolution, touch-enabled, and is OLED, so you’re getting some gorgeous quality. Even better, you get an RTX 3050 Ti, which is pretty impressive considering how thin this laptop is, and while it may struggle to run AAA games at high settings on the 3.5k resolution, it should be able to do just fine if you bump it down to 2k or so, especially since the max refresh rate is 60Hz. Luckily, you also get a powerful 11th gen Intel i7-11800H which is great for pretty much any CPU-intensive task most people will have, and the 16 GB of RAM means you won’t constantly be struggling with browser tabs and open apps. We also appreciate the 512 GB of internal storage, although that may dry up pretty quickly if you do heavy gaming. That being said, this is probably one of our best laptop deals if you want to go for the best-balanced laptop compared to price.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,960, was $2,850

One step up from the XPS 17, there are a few bumps here and there in specs compared to the XPS 15, such as the screen now having UHD and a peak brightness of 500nits, rather than just 400nits, making it better for use outside. You also get upgraded to the RTX 3060, which will be an equivalent upgrade to the screen, although you might get a bit more power out of it even though it needs to run a more powerful screen. We also certainly love the upgrade to a 1 TB SSD, giving you loads of space, as well as the 16GBs of RAM, which should be more than enough for most users, even the power-user ones, making this one of the best laptops out there if you want something thin, light, and that can still do some gaming.

