Dell’s Techfest is officially underway. It’s a big celebration of the best in modern technology, particularly computers, monitors, and peripherals, but there are also some surprises in there — like game consoles, backpacks, and more. While normally, we’d recommend browsing the sale yourself, and you absolutely should, we’ve also compiled some of the best offers below. At the least, it will give you a small glimpse at what’s available. It’s not a stretch to say there are some incredible deals on offer here, which might be a tad unusual for March and Springtime, but it’s welcome nonetheless. These deals will be available from March 4 until April 1, with varying offers during that timeframe, and this is not a Fool’s joke.

Shop Now

Top Dell Techfest deals available to shop

Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor —

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop —

Dell Inspiron 27 AIO desktop —

Dell G16 gaming laptop —

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop —

Dell 27-inch curved gaming monitor — $200, was $300

This QHD monitor offers a maximum resolution of 2560 by 1440, with a 165Hz refresh rate for the DisplayPort and a 144Hz refresh rate for HDMI. AMD FreeSync Premium support means stutter-free gameplay and VRR (variable refresh rate) compatibility for AMD graphics. Plus, a uniquely designed downlight makes it more comfortable on the eyes, even in low-light environments — where gamers like to play.

Trending Deals:

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop — $350, was $450

Decent power and portability are the play here, with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and Intel UHD graphics in the base model. You also get a gorgeous 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, anti-glare, narrow borders, and LED backlighting. A 512GB M.2 solid-state drive offers a good amount of storage with an SD card slot for easy expansion. It’s an excellent laptop for students, creatives on the go, and media enthusiasts.

Dell Inspiron 27 AIO desktop — $1,250, was $1,550

If you want to save space on your desk or sit your computer on a small counter, this all-in-one (AIO) has everything tucked neatly into the display. Inside is a 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 10-core and 12-thread processor, with 32GB of DDR4 RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPU with 2GB of GDDR6 VRAM, and a 1TB M.2 solid-state drive. The 27-inch full-HD display is vibrant and houses everything inside the frame, all resting atop a sleek triangle stand. It also comes with a mouse and keyboard, so everything you’d need to jump in and browse, watch media, engage, and compute right out of the box.

Dell G16 gaming laptop — $1,300, was $1,900

If gaming is your thing but you like to move around and don’t want to be beholden to a single playable area, this powerful laptop is just for you. Under the hood are a 13th-Gen Intel Core i9, 24-core and 32-thread processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The GPU alone is impressive for any laptop and should allow you to play most modern games on medium to high settings. A 1TB M.2 solid-state drive offers plenty of storage space, even with today’s massively data-heavy games, and an RGB backlit keyboard keeps things interesting while you play. The 16-inch QHD+ 2560 by 1600, 240Hz NVIDIA G-SYNC-ready display is no slouch either. It’s time to get your game on.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop — $2,900, was $3,200

If you want to game with virtually no limitations, this is the way to do it. Never mind the Aurora R16’s outward beauty — everyone knows RGB is the best way to flaunt your PC — it has some incredible power tucked away inside. Let’s start with the 14th-Gen Intel Core i9 24-core processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It will run just about everything on high to ultra settings. The 2TB M.2 solid-state drive, 1,000-watt Platinum-rated power supply, 240mm liquid cooling for the CPU, and clear side panel only add to the performance and aesthetics.

More Dell Techfest deals to shop

Dell EcoLoop Premier Backpack 15 —

Alienware Tri-Mode wireless gaming headset —

Dell 4K UltraSharp Webcam WB7022 —

Dell Vostro 16 laptop —

Shop Now

Editors' Recommendations