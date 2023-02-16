 Skip to main content
Working from home? Save 48% on one of Dell’s best business laptops

Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

With more people moving to a work-from-home setup, there’s increasing demand for laptop deals involving powerful and reliable business laptops. If you need to buy one, the Dell Vostro 7620 is a highly recommended option, especially with Dell’s 48% discount that slashes its price by $1,272. It’s down to $1,369, which is nearly half its original price of $2,641, but you need to hurry up with your purchase because this is a limited-time deal.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 7620 business laptop

Dell is widely considered one of the best laptop brands partly because of the performance of its business laptops, which means you don’t have to worry that the Dell Vostro 7620 won’t live up to your high expectations. The laptop is capable of handling even the most demanding processes with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and with 24GB of RAM, it exceeds the recommended 16GB of RAM by our guide on how much RAM do you need. Whether you’ll be multitasking between several apps at a time, engaging in content creation, or similar activities, the Dell Vostro 7620 wont have trouble keeping up.

The Dell Vostro 7620’s 16-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution is great for both work and play — you’ll enjoy sharp details and vivid colors when you’re making presentations or taking a break by watching streaming content. The laptop is ready to roll as soon as you unbox it because it’s got Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 1TB SSD, which offers ample space for your files and software. If your work requires you to join online meetings often, you’ll look and sound your best with the Dell Vostro 7620’s Full HD webcam and built-in dual microphones.

If you’re working from home, you won’t regret your investment in the Dell Vostro 7620. It’s an even better purchase because it’s part of today’s Dell laptop deals at 48% off, so you’ll only have to pay $1,369 instead of $2,641. Savings of $1,272 is pretty significant, and you can spend it on computer accessories and other items that you need for your home office. The discount for the Dell Vostro 7620 is a limited-time offer though, so act fast if you don’t want to miss out.

