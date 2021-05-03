If you’re planning to buy a new laptop, you might think that you’d need to spend more than $1,000 for a reliable machine that will be able to keep up with your daily activities. However, there are laptop deals out there that will let you enjoy hundreds of dollars in savings, including Dell XPS deals on some of the most popular laptops in the market. These include this offer for the Dell XPS 13 that slashes $750 off the laptop’s price, bringing it down to just $950 from its original price of $1,700.

The Dell XPS 13 is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM, so it’s capable of running the latest productivity apps with ease. You won’t get frustrated if you attempt to multitask between several apps. It also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, which is ample space for installing your essential software and for downloading your important files.

You’ll enjoy working on documents, browsing the internet, and watching videos from your favorite streaming services on the Dell XPS 13’s 13.4-inch Ultra HD+ display, which is a touchscreen for added convenience when using certain apps. The laptop’s chassis is made of aluminum, for a machine that’s both elegant and tough, with a thermal redesign that includes dual fans that spread heat over a large area and a hidden exhaust on its hinge, to keep it cool when working for long hours.

The Dell XPS 13 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best laptops for 2021, as Dell continues to raise the bar with a 16:10 aspect ratio for a larger screen with no increase to its overall size. Dell doesn’t sacrifice function over form though, with the laptop remaining fast by today’s standards while staying portable and attractive.

With the growing importance of owning a reliable laptop these days, you won’t regret buying the Dell XPS 13. The laptop, with its powerful specifications and top-of-the-line features, is originally priced at $1,700, but Dell is offering a $750 discount to lower its price to just $950. The deal’s availability is limited though, so if you want to purchase the Dell XPS 13 for below $1,000, you shouldn’t hesitate on clicking that Buy Now button.

