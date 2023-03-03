 Skip to main content
One of Dell’s best laptops just got a $250 discount

Even if you have a desktop computer you normally use, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the best laptop deals to grab a spare or something you can take with you outside of your office. Chief among those sales are some excellent Dell laptop deals, which truly offer the best of both worlds — work and play.

Take this limited-time deal on the Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop, for example. It saves you $150, dropping the sale price to $1,249 on a well-equipped laptop for browsing, work, productivity apps, streaming, and more. But if you enter the code SAVE100 at checkout, you’ll get an additional $100 off, slashing the price to $1,149.

Why You Should Buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell’s XPS 13 Laptop is gorgeous, thanks to its 13.4-inch full-HD InfinityEdge touchscreen display and super slim chassis. But the real star of the show is the hardware hidden inside. It’s powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor, with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

DDR5 memory is the fastest on the market right now if you didn’t know. It also comes with a 512GB solid-state drive, which is quite large when compared to similar laptops at this price point and offers plenty of storage space for apps, documents, and media.

As outlined in our Dell XPS 13 Plus review the system has a lot of extra to offer, in a good way. It’s suitable for a ton of different activities too from browsing the web and social media to doing some research or shopping online, to watching streaming content through your favorite platforms.

You can catch a movie or show on Netflix just about anywhere, for example, as long as you have access to the internet. Speaking of, the Dell XPS 13 features Intel Killer WiFi 6E for blazingly fast wireless speeds and reliable bandwidth.

The touchscreen display, coupled with the full-size keyboard, gives you a nice contrast. You can type out long documents, emails, and text when you need to, but you can also use the touchscreen to navigate, tap, zoom, and interact when the touchpad might otherwise slow things down a little.

All in, this is an excellent companion if you already have another computer, but even if you don’t it will make a fantastic daily driver — something you use every day. Normally $1,399, it’s on sale right now for $1,249 which is $150 off. But remember, when you use code SAVE100 at checkout, you’ll get an extra $100 off. That brings the sale price down to $1,149 and means you’re saving $250 instead. Hurry, this deal won’t be available for long and that promo code is going to expire.

Ideal for work or school, this 15-inch HP laptop is $300 today
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 2, 2023 10:50AM
HP Laptop 14

One of the cheapest laptop deals today is over at HP where you can buy an HP 15-inch laptop for $300. Normally priced at $460, a saving of $160 is great to see among the HP laptop deals going on. If you're looking for a simple laptop to take to school or to work on the move, this could be the one for you. Let's take a quick look at it.

Why you should buy the HP 15z laptop
HP is one of the best laptop brands you can buy from. That makes this HP 15-inch laptop worth noticing for anyone on a tight budget. For the price, you get an AMD Athlon Silver processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. This is simple stuff but it'll do for using Windows 11 Home on the move.

This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is surprisingly affordable
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 2, 2023 10:50AM
dell laptop flash sale deal february 2023 g 15

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, there’s always a good discount to find amongst the current laptop deals. But if you’re looking for a gaming laptop specifically, one of the best gaming laptop deals is at Dell today. There you can get the Dell G15 for just $650, which is an impressive $200 savings from its regular price of $850 as built for this deal. It has some impressive hardware for a laptop that comes in at a lower price than many of the best budget laptops. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell G15 gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
Dell is one of the more familiar names in computing. It has a lot of great laptop options available for taking on the best PC games, with one of the more popular options being the G15 gaming laptop. This is in part because of its affordability, but the amount of capability that’s packed into its price point is a big sell as well. Like all of the best gaming laptops, the G15 packs high level performance that’s able to go anywhere with its portable form factor. As it’s built for this deal, the G15 has a 12-core Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. These work together to create a snappy, responsive experience whether you’re gaming or sorting through your digital content.

The best HP laptops
Kevin Parrish
Mark Coppock
By Kevin Parrish and Mark Coppock
March 2, 2023 9:17AM
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

HP offers several excellent laptop lines that are tailored for professionals, traveling, and student use, and generally makes great all-purpose laptop models for those who want dependability and performance. However, picking and customizing an HP laptop can be a confusing process for newcomers, and it's not always immediately clear what differences mark the various HP lines nor which is the best pick.
Allow us to make the choice easier with our list of the best HP laptops available in 2020, and what each model excels at.
The Best 
HP Envy 15 (2020)

Why you should buy this: HP's 15-inch laptop has excellent upgrade options and a solid design.

