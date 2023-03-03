One of Dell’s best laptops just got a $250 discount

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Even if you have a desktop computer you normally use, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the best laptop deals to grab a spare or something you can take with you outside of your office. Chief among those sales are some excellent Dell laptop deals, which truly offer the best of both worlds — work and play.

Take this limited-time deal on the Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop, for example. It saves you $150, dropping the sale price to $1,249 on a well-equipped laptop for browsing, work, productivity apps, streaming, and more. But if you enter the code SAVE100 at checkout, you’ll get an additional $100 off, slashing the price to $1,149.

Why You Should Buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell’s XPS 13 Laptop is gorgeous, thanks to its 13.4-inch full-HD InfinityEdge touchscreen display and super slim chassis. But the real star of the show is the hardware hidden inside. It’s powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor, with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

DDR5 memory is the fastest on the market right now if you didn’t know. It also comes with a 512GB solid-state drive, which is quite large when compared to similar laptops at this price point and offers plenty of storage space for apps, documents, and media.

As outlined in our Dell XPS 13 Plus review the system has a lot of extra to offer, in a good way. It’s suitable for a ton of different activities too from browsing the web and social media to doing some research or shopping online, to watching streaming content through your favorite platforms.

You can catch a movie or show on Netflix just about anywhere, for example, as long as you have access to the internet. Speaking of, the Dell XPS 13 features Intel Killer WiFi 6E for blazingly fast wireless speeds and reliable bandwidth.

The touchscreen display, coupled with the full-size keyboard, gives you a nice contrast. You can type out long documents, emails, and text when you need to, but you can also use the touchscreen to navigate, tap, zoom, and interact when the touchpad might otherwise slow things down a little.

All in, this is an excellent companion if you already have another computer, but even if you don’t it will make a fantastic daily driver — something you use every day. Normally $1,399, it’s on sale right now for $1,249 which is $150 off. But remember, when you use code SAVE100 at checkout, you’ll get an extra $100 off. That brings the sale price down to $1,149 and means you’re saving $250 instead. Hurry, this deal won’t be available for long and that promo code is going to expire.

