Consistently one of the best places for laptop deals, Dell is particularly worth checking out if you want something packed with RAM. Right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 15 with 64GB of memory and a whole bunch of other great hardware for $2,199 saving $510 off the regular price of $2,709. There are similar discounts on the 32GB of RAM model bringing it down to $1,899 from $2,409, while the 16GB model is $1,749 reduced from $2,259. We’ll take you through what the 64GB model offers below but just hit the button below to choose the RAM you need.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

One of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 15 is going to delight a lot of people. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor to go alongside its hefty 64GB of memory. It also has 1TB of SSD storage and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s perfect for gaming and content creation alongside your other more productivity-focused tasks.

Alongside all that, the Dell XPS 15 has a 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness. A backlit keyboard also looks great. Overall, the Dell XPS 15 is the ideal device for content creators because it’s both powerful and stylish. Its InfinityEdge display means a large 16:10 screen along with a 92.9% screen-to-body ratio while the touchpad is large and comfortable, and the keyboard is edge-to-edge to maximize space. It’s also been sculpted by a CNC machining process so it looks super stylish with its aluminum chassis.

Adding to reasons why Dell is one of the best laptop brands, there’s great attention to detail right down to its speakers being tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig. You can count on up to 16 hours of battery life which is always great to see.

Whatever your intentions, you’re going to love the Dell XPS 15. It’s on sale now at Dell with $510 off the 16GB, 32GB and 64GB models. That means the 64GB one is reduced to $2,199 from $2,709, while the 32GB variety costs $1,899 instead of $2,409 and the 16GB model is $1,749 reduced from $2,259. Check them out now before the deal ends soon.

