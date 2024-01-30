 Skip to main content
Hurry! Dell XPS 15 with a massive 64GB of RAM is $510 off right now

Jennifer Allen
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Consistently one of the best places for laptop deals, Dell is particularly worth checking out if you want something packed with RAM. Right now, you can buy the Dell XPS 15 with 64GB of memory and a whole bunch of other great hardware for $2,199 saving $510 off the regular price of $2,709. There are similar discounts on the 32GB of RAM model bringing it down to $1,899 from $2,409, while the 16GB model is $1,749 reduced from $2,259. We’ll take you through what the 64GB model offers below but just hit the button below to choose the RAM you need.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

One of the best laptops around, the Dell XPS 15 is going to delight a lot of people. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor to go alongside its hefty 64GB of memory. It also has 1TB of SSD storage and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s perfect for gaming and content creation alongside your other more productivity-focused tasks.

Alongside all that, the Dell XPS 15 has a 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness. A backlit keyboard also looks great. Overall, the Dell XPS 15 is the ideal device for content creators because it’s both powerful and stylish. Its InfinityEdge display means a large 16:10 screen along with a 92.9% screen-to-body ratio while the touchpad is large and comfortable, and the keyboard is edge-to-edge to maximize space. It’s also been sculpted by a CNC machining process so it looks super stylish with its aluminum chassis.

Adding to reasons why Dell is one of the best laptop brands, there’s great attention to detail right down to its speakers being tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig. You can count on up to 16 hours of battery life which is always great to see.

Whatever your intentions, you’re going to love the Dell XPS 15. It’s on sale now at Dell with $510 off the 16GB, 32GB and 64GB models. That means the 64GB one is reduced to $2,199 from $2,709, while the 32GB variety costs $1,899 instead of $2,409 and the 16GB model is $1,749 reduced from $2,259. Check them out now before the deal ends soon.

Built for business, this Dell 2-in-1 laptop with 32GB of RAM is 50% off
Dell Latitude 9330 tent view showing display and hinge.

For a laptop that will meet all your business needs, check out the Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 laptop. This powerful and versatile machine is currently 50% off from Dell, slashing its price to $1,729 from $3,456. We're not sure how much time is remaining before the discounts ends though so if you think this device is the companion that you've been looking for, you're going to have to hurry with your purchase. The more you delay, the higher the risk that you miss out on the $1,727 in savings.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 laptop
The Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 32GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for professionals, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device also comes with an expansive 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, so you can access the operating system's more advanced features. With these specifications, the Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 laptop won't have trouble multitasking between several apps, even when you're dealing with demanding processes.

Read more
Best Dell laptop deals: Get the Dell XPS 13 for less than $600
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

As a fixture among the best laptop brands, Dell continues to create laptops that are dependable and stylish, which is why there's always high demand for Dell laptop deals. Its offerings range from budget-friendly devices to extremely powerful machines, and we've got them all with discounts below. There are a lot of models and configurations to choose from so you may need some time to think about what to buy, but we're urging you to make your decision as quick as possible because the laptop deals that we've highlighted here may not last a long time.

Dell Inspiron 15 -- $280, was $330

Read more
HP just knocked $500 off its best 2-in-1 laptop — because why not?
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

HP often has some of the best laptop deals around with one of the highlights being $500 off the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop. Usually priced at $1,400, it’s down to $900 for a limited time only meaning it’s a tempting proposition for anyone looking for a great device to cover all their productivity needs. If you can’t decide between a tablet or laptop, it’s a great middle ground and we’re here to tell you why. Alternatively, you can always just hit the button below to see the deal for yourself. It’s your call, but let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

Read more