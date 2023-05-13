Dell XPS 17 is $800 off in this weekend clearance flash sale

If you’ve ever wanted to own a Macbook laptop but don’t necessarily want to be in the Apple ecosystem, the answer is the Dell XPS lineup. Of course, they also tend to come at a steep price, but luckily there are some great Dell XPS deals floating around, like this one from Dell discounting the XPS 17 down to $1,749 from $2,549.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

The Dell XPS 17 is one of the thinnest high-end laptops on the market and is absolutely jam-packed with features. For example, not only does it come with a high-end 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H, one of the best CPUs on the market, but it also manages to cram in an RTX 3050. That means you can game on this XPS 17, and while it won’t be the latest AAA, it will handle indie and casual games just fine. It can also handle all productivity tasks you’ll throw at it, as well as things like video and audio editing and even some streaming as well if that’s something you’re interested in.

The screen is a gorgeous 17-inch, 1920 x 1200 resolution panel that runs at 60Hz, which means it won’t tax the GPU and gives you a bit more leeway in what you can do with it. As for RAM, you get a whopping 32GBs of DDR5 memory, the fastest in the market, and probably more RAM than you’ll have use for. It also comes with an impressive 1TB SSD inside of it, so you won’t likely have to grab one of these external hard drive deals, although it’s always worth it if you want some extra versatility. As for the overall build, it’s incredibly solid and made of machined aluminum for the lid and bottom, with a carbon fiber surface inside, so it’s both lightweight and sturdy. As for battery life, you’ll likely get a maximum of 13 hours out of it, although expect that to be a third or less if you’re gaming.

Overall, there are only a couple of laptops that compete in the thin and high-end space, and we’ve taken a few deep dives into them in our look between the Dell XPS 17 vs. Razer Blade 17 and the Dell XPS 17 vs. MSI Creator Z17. That said, you aren’t likely to find a better deal on the XPS 17, so it will likely beat out the other, especially at Dell’s $1,749 price tag. Even so, it’s worth looking at some of these other laptop deals for alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations