 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 17 is $800 off in this weekend clearance flash sale

Albert Bassili
By
Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you’ve ever wanted to own a Macbook laptop but don’t necessarily want to be in the Apple ecosystem, the answer is the Dell XPS lineup. Of course, they also tend to come at a steep price, but luckily there are some great Dell XPS deals floating around, like this one from Dell discounting the XPS 17 down to $1,749 from $2,549.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

The Dell XPS 17 is one of the thinnest high-end laptops on the market and is absolutely jam-packed with features. For example, not only does it come with a high-end 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H, one of the best CPUs on the market, but it also manages to cram in an RTX 3050. That means you can game on this XPS 17, and while it won’t be the latest AAA, it will handle indie and casual games just fine. It can also handle all productivity tasks you’ll throw at it, as well as things like video and audio editing and even some streaming as well if that’s something you’re interested in.

The screen is a gorgeous 17-inch, 1920 x 1200 resolution panel that runs at 60Hz, which means it won’t tax the GPU and gives you a bit more leeway in what you can do with it. As for RAM, you get a whopping 32GBs of DDR5 memory, the fastest in the market, and probably more RAM than you’ll have use for. It also comes with an impressive 1TB SSD inside of it, so you won’t likely have to grab one of these external hard drive deals, although it’s always worth it if you want some extra versatility. As for the overall build, it’s incredibly solid and made of machined aluminum for the lid and bottom, with a carbon fiber surface inside, so it’s both lightweight and sturdy. As for battery life, you’ll likely get a maximum of 13 hours out of it, although expect that to be a third or less if you’re gaming.

Related

Overall, there are only a couple of laptops that compete in the thin and high-end space, and we’ve taken a few deep dives into them in our look between the Dell XPS 17 vs. Razer Blade 17 and the Dell XPS 17 vs. MSI Creator Z17. That said, you aren’t likely to find a better deal on the XPS 17, so it will likely beat out the other, especially at Dell’s $1,749 price tag. Even so, it’s worth looking at some of these other laptop deals for alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Microsoft Surface Pro X with Type Cover and LTE is 54% off
surface pro x

The Microsoft Surface Pro X, a 2-in-1 device that's the perfect choice if you can't decide between tablet deals and laptop deals, is on sale from Amazon's Woot with a 54% discount that more than halves its price to $650. That's $770 in savings on its original price of $1,420, which you wouldn't be able to find anywhere else. While there are still several days left on the offer, you may want to be quick in completing the purchase because we're not sure how long stocks will last.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro X
The Microsoft Surface Pro X promises smooth performance with its Microsoft SQ2 processor and 16GB of RAM, and you'll enjoy working on your projects, watching streaming content, and browsing the internet on its edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen. The device comes with the Signature Keyboard Cover, which not only serves as a keyboard that enables its transformation from tablet to laptop, but also protects its display when you're on the move. With thickness of just 7.3mm, you'll easily be able to take the Microsoft Surface Pro X wherever you go. The 2-in-1 device also offers LTE Advanced Pro connectivity, further boosting its portability.

Read more
This 17-inch HP gaming laptop with an RTX 4080 is $200 off today
The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.

There's no way around it -- if you want a powerful gaming laptop, you should be prepared to spend a significant amount of cash. However, you can at least score some savings with gaming laptop deals, like this $200 discount for the HP Omen 17. Instead of $2,600, you'll be paying $2,400 for this high-performance machine, but since we don't know how much time is left on this special offer from HP, it's highly recommended that you complete your purchase for the device as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17 gaming laptop
If you want a gaming laptop that will be able to smoothly run today's best PC games as well as upcoming titles, you can't go wrong with the HP Omen 17. It's equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. A gaming laptop should be designed to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of video games, according to our laptop buying guide, and with its top-of-the-line components, the HP Omen 17 is certainly built for that.

Read more
This 17-inch laptop is down to $300 in HP’s 72-hour flash sale
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

If the most important spec for your laptop is the size of the screen, consider this cheap 17-inch laptop deal at HP. During this flash sale you can get the HP 17z for only $320 after a $180 discount. Sales like these come and go like the wind, so grab it right now if you're interested. It's a super cheap laptop deal, so make sure it fits your performance needs. We break it all down for you below.

Why you should buy the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z
While the HP Laptop 17z won't be blowing away the best laptops in terms of performance, it's more than enough to handle everyday functions with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. It's also equipped with 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. There's ample space for your files on the device's 128GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start using the laptop as soon as you power it on.

Read more