The Chinese brand RedMagic announced several products on Monday, including the RedMagic Gaming Monitor, which features some impressive specs, notably its 4K resolution, 160Hz refresh rate, and mini-LED backlighting.

Having been unveiled alongside the Red Magic 7S smartphone series, the brand claims that its 27-inch mini-LED display is the world’s first gaming monitor to have such specifications, specifically around its HDR support for PC gaming.

The monitor is certified for DisplayHDR 1000, meaning it has a peak brightness of over 1,000 nits and has 1,152 dimming zones of mini-LED backlighting. The display also features 10-bit image processing and a Delta-E of under 1, which is just below what can be detected by the human eye for color accuracy, according to NotebookCheck.

Additionally, the monitor has a 178-degree viewing angle and supports millimeter-wave wireless screen projection. It is TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and ultra-high frequency PWM dimming.

The RedMagic Gaming Monitor will be available in two models, the 4K version which supports wireless screen mirroring, and a 2K edition, which features a 240Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. However, this model does not include mini-LED backlighting.

Gaming monitors with higher refresh rates are becoming increasingly more popular on the market. Where the limit used to be around 120 to 144Hz, brands are now experimenting with refresh rates as high as 240Hz, while paring displays with other stand-out features, such as 4K resolutions, OLED panels, curved designs, and large sizes.

The Alienware 34 QD-OLED is one of the only other gaming monitors that can compete with these kinds of claims thanks to the use of OLED.

Other big gaming monitor releases this year include Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G8 in June, which features a 32-inch 4K 240Hz Quantum Mini-LED display for $1,500. The brand is also set to release its Odyssey Ark, which is a 55-inch 4K 165Hz massively curved monitor in August. The price for that monitor currently remains unknown; however, it is possible the peripheral could be pricey due to sheer size. Both monitors are also a first of their kind.

RedMagic said its Gaming Monitor will be available in September but has not shared pricing information not whether the peripheral will sell to markets outside of China.

Editors' Recommendations