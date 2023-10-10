 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Even HP is having a Prime Day sale — it’s best 2-in-1 laptop is $450 off

Briley Kenney
By
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

A strategy I always recommend for shopping the flood of amazing Prime Day deals floating around, especially during Amazon’s Prime Day Big Deal Days event in October, is to compare prices and specifications across several retailers — not just Amazon. That may be challenging because there are so many incredible Prime Day laptop deals. It’s easy to look at one listing, get caught up in the excitement, and impulse buy, but you always want to shop around because you may find great prices elsewhere. Take this HP Spectre X360 2-in-1 laptop deal, for example, available today at HP. You can save $450 right now and get a convertible 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,099 — instead of its normal $1,550 price tag. You’ll notice right away that it has some pretty powerful specs compared to a model you might find elsewhere. Let’s take a closer look to explore what we mean by that exactly.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre X360

HP Spectre x360 16 folded like a tent.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Running Windows 11 Home, this 2-in-1 laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, capable of up to 5.0GHz clock speeds, and paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, as well as 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM. That’s plenty of power to handle pretty much any task you can throw at it outside of hardware-intensive modern games. The base model also comes with a 1TB Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive for files and content.

But let’s talk a little about that 2-in-1 or convertible configuration, which is pretty unique. That means the laptop can seamlessly swap between a traditional laptop and keyboard setup to a tablet-like device, with the keyboard folded up behind the screen. You can also set it up in a propped-up configuration if you want to watch movies or shows. The 13.5-inch WUXGA multitouch-enabled display makes it easier to interact with the device — just tap and go.

Related

Some extras built into the Spectre x360 include a fingerprint reader for biometric sign-ins, two Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C ports, audio by Bang & Olufsen with dual speakers, and an HP True Vision 5MP IR webcam with a shutter for added privacy if you want it. To break it down in layman’s terms, that means this is an excellent laptop for work or play, including any remote office meetings or client calls you may need to take on. It’s lightweight and portable, too, so you can easily lug it back and forth between your home, office, and anywhere in between.

As part of HP’s big sale event to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day Big Deal Days, the Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is currently $1,099. That’s $450 off the normal price of $1,550 and an incredible deal for such a powerful and versatile convertible laptop. This deal won’t last forever, though, and may sell out soon, so if you’re interested, take advantage now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
The best October Prime Day laptop deals you can shop today
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Laptop Deals

We've picked out all the best Prime Day laptop deals from some of the best laptop brands around. That means you can save a lot on laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and many others. There's also room for discounts on MacBooks too along with many of the best laptops. That's all thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event leading to many other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and HP getting in on the act so you can save big at a variety of different places. Here's a look at all the best laptop deals right now.
Today's best Prime Day laptop deals
HP Stream 14 -- $179, was $209

If you just need a laptop to deal with basic functions like typing documents, doing online research, and watching streaming content, you can't go wrong with the HP Stream 14. It's equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are enough for simple tasks. The laptop also features a 14-inch HD screen, a battery life of up to 11.5 hours, and a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded. It even comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft 365.

Read more
The best October Prime Day dash cam deals you can shop now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Monitor Deals

October Prime Day 2023 is the perfect time to grab yourself one of several great monitor deals. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly gaming monitor or something a little more high-end, like the ultra-wide Samsung Odyssey, there's likely a Prime Day deal for everybody. Of course, there are a lot of options to go through, so we've collected some of our favorite deals, so check them all out below, and come back regularly as we update with new deals.
Acer 23.8-inch KA242Y Ebi -- $90, was $130

If you're looking for a great budget monitor, this 23.8-inch one from Acer covers a lot of the basics while still managing to stay below $100. For example, while the FHD resolution might not be impressive, the 100Hz refresh rate is, and it's great if you're gaming on an Xbox Series S or you grabbed one of several great budget gaming PC deals. It has 250nits of peak brightness, which will handle most indoor lighting, and even comes with AMD Freesync, which is nice to see at this price point.

Read more
The best October Prime Day router deals available right now
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Router Deals

A high-quality wireless router is a necessity these days to make sure that all of your devices remain connected to the internet at all times. If you're still using a basic router, it's the perfect time for an upgrade because of the Prime Day router deals that have appeared online. They're not just from Amazon, which brought back its Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023, but also from rival retailers like Walmart and Best Buy who want to take advantage of the shopping frenzy. You're going to have to complete your purchase while stocks last though, so to help you out, we've rounded up our favorite offers.
Google Nest Wi-Fi (2 pack) -- $110, was $269

If you want whole-home coverage of your Wi-Fi network with a hassle-free setup, you should go for the Google Nest Wi-Fi. You only need to plug them in, and with the help of the Google Home app, they'll be up and running in no time. The app will also let you manage the devices in your network, including pausing the connection to children's devices to limit their screen time. The Google Nest Wi-Fi provides up to 5,400 sq. ft. of Wi-Fi coverage, and can handle up to 200 connected devices.

Read more