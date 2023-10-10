A strategy I always recommend for shopping the flood of amazing Prime Day deals floating around, especially during Amazon’s Prime Day Big Deal Days event in October, is to compare prices and specifications across several retailers — not just Amazon. That may be challenging because there are so many incredible Prime Day laptop deals. It’s easy to look at one listing, get caught up in the excitement, and impulse buy, but you always want to shop around because you may find great prices elsewhere. Take this HP Spectre X360 2-in-1 laptop deal, for example, available today at HP. You can save $450 right now and get a convertible 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,099 — instead of its normal $1,550 price tag. You’ll notice right away that it has some pretty powerful specs compared to a model you might find elsewhere. Let’s take a closer look to explore what we mean by that exactly.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre X360

Running Windows 11 Home, this 2-in-1 laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, capable of up to 5.0GHz clock speeds, and paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics, as well as 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM. That’s plenty of power to handle pretty much any task you can throw at it outside of hardware-intensive modern games. The base model also comes with a 1TB Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive for files and content.

But let’s talk a little about that 2-in-1 or convertible configuration, which is pretty unique. That means the laptop can seamlessly swap between a traditional laptop and keyboard setup to a tablet-like device, with the keyboard folded up behind the screen. You can also set it up in a propped-up configuration if you want to watch movies or shows. The 13.5-inch WUXGA multitouch-enabled display makes it easier to interact with the device — just tap and go.

Some extras built into the Spectre x360 include a fingerprint reader for biometric sign-ins, two Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C ports, audio by Bang & Olufsen with dual speakers, and an HP True Vision 5MP IR webcam with a shutter for added privacy if you want it. To break it down in layman’s terms, that means this is an excellent laptop for work or play, including any remote office meetings or client calls you may need to take on. It’s lightweight and portable, too, so you can easily lug it back and forth between your home, office, and anywhere in between.

As part of HP’s big sale event to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day Big Deal Days, the Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is currently $1,099. That’s $450 off the normal price of $1,550 and an incredible deal for such a powerful and versatile convertible laptop. This deal won’t last forever, though, and may sell out soon, so if you’re interested, take advantage now.

