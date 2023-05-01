 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Flash deal knocks $780 off this Alienware RTX 4090 gaming PC

Albert Bassili
By
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

It’s not every day that you see an RTX 4090 on a pre-built gaming computer, but if you’re going to see it somewhere, it’s going to be on an Alienware device. Well, you’re in luck because if you don’t know how to build a PC from scratch but still want the best gaming performance, the Aurora R15 is the best gaming PC you can get. There’s even a great deal on Dell, bringing it down to $4,200 from the usual $4,980 it goes for, which is a whopping $780 discount.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

While the Alienware Aurora R15 might seem pricey on the surface, the price certainly matches all the fancy gear underneath. For example, the RTX 4090 is the best GPU available right now, bar none, even when you include AMD GPUs. And, if you aren’t familiar with GPUs, then suffice it to say that the RTX 4090 can easily run 4k resolutions at 120hz and higher, even at high graphical settings, which is a little bit terrifying given the power. Besides the best GPU on the market, you also get one of the best CPUs, the 13th gen Intel Core i9 13900KF, which is really only outclassed by server-grade CPUs that aren’t available to most consumers. That means you can easily handle all the productivity, editing, and even streaming tasks you want.

Bundled into the rather awesome case also comes 64GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest RAM on the market, and with that much of it, we doubt you’ll ever bump into any app or tab limits, even as a power user. That said, you can decrease it to 32GBs to take $300 off the price, so that might be worth doing if you don’t need that much RAM. As for storage, you get a chunky 2TB SSD, although it might be worth going for the dual drive downgrade that takes $150 off. You still get 2TBs, but split over a boot SSD and a storage HDD, which you can then add an SSD to for gaming.

Overall, it’s hard to undersell the Aurora R15, especially since it packs some of the best gear on the market and will be hard to beat as a pre-built machine, especially with the discount from Dell bringing it down to $4,200. That said, if the price is still a bit too high, even with the downgrades, be sure to look at these other gaming PC deals for alternatives.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer

Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and now Digital Trends. Of course, he is also generally a tech nerd, so if it’s tech-related, he’s probably heard of it, wanted to buy it, or bought it even though he probably shouldn’t have.

Dell’s Spring Sale Event knocks $250 off this popular 2-in-1 laptop
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.

Dell is offering all kinds of laptop deals in its Spring Sale Event, and here's on that you wouldn't want to miss if you're after performance and versatility -- the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for just $550. You'll enjoy $250 in savings on the device's original price of $800, but since this is one of Dell's most popular products, we're not sure how long stocks will last. If you want to get the 2-in-1 laptop for this cheap, you'll need to hurry up with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop
The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is capable of keeping up with your everyday tasks with its AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics. It's also got 8GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need treats as a good starting point for laptops. Its performance won't match up to the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but the device is more than enough for daily functions such as doing online research, making reports, and watching streaming content. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop will have enough space for your apps and files in its 512GB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using it right away.

Read more
This Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor is $100 off today
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Alienware 34 QD-OLED.

There's nothing better than sitting down at your battle station, desk, or wherever you game, booting up something, and being fully immersed in a virtual world. To do that, you not only need a beefy desktop gaming PC but also a vibrant and gorgeous monitor, preferably one that wraps around you like a widescreen or curved monitor. You can find several of those on the best monitor deals, or best gaming monitor deals.

But before you check those out, we have an offer to single out for you. Dell is offering the Alienware 32-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor (AW3423DWF) for $100 off today. That brings the normal price from $1,100, down to just $1,000. This monitor is well worth the price tag in specs alone, which you can read about below.

Read more
This deal saves you $500 on an Alienware gaming laptop
The Alienware x14 in front of a window.

The gaming laptops that are worth it won't come cheap, but fortunately, there are offers that will let you enjoy significant savings with your purchase. For example, you can get the Alienware x14 gaming laptop at $500 off from Dell, which brings its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,500. If you're interested in this deal, you need to take advantage of it right now because we're not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 gaming laptop
Gamers looking for a machine that will let them play the best PC games without any issues should go for the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. It's equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that are guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. The gaming laptop's power will be on full display on its 14-inch Full HD screen with an up to 144Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia's G-Sync technology, so you'll be able to appreciate modern graphics without any stuttering and tearing.

Read more