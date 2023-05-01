Flash deal knocks $780 off this Alienware RTX 4090 gaming PC

It’s not every day that you see an RTX 4090 on a pre-built gaming computer, but if you’re going to see it somewhere, it’s going to be on an Alienware device. Well, you’re in luck because if you don’t know how to build a PC from scratch but still want the best gaming performance, the Aurora R15 is the best gaming PC you can get. There’s even a great deal on Dell, bringing it down to $4,200 from the usual $4,980 it goes for, which is a whopping $780 discount.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

While the Alienware Aurora R15 might seem pricey on the surface, the price certainly matches all the fancy gear underneath. For example, the RTX 4090 is the best GPU available right now, bar none, even when you include AMD GPUs. And, if you aren’t familiar with GPUs, then suffice it to say that the RTX 4090 can easily run 4k resolutions at 120hz and higher, even at high graphical settings, which is a little bit terrifying given the power. Besides the best GPU on the market, you also get one of the best CPUs, the 13th gen Intel Core i9 13900KF, which is really only outclassed by server-grade CPUs that aren’t available to most consumers. That means you can easily handle all the productivity, editing, and even streaming tasks you want.

Bundled into the rather awesome case also comes 64GB of DDR5 RAM, the fastest RAM on the market, and with that much of it, we doubt you’ll ever bump into any app or tab limits, even as a power user. That said, you can decrease it to 32GBs to take $300 off the price, so that might be worth doing if you don’t need that much RAM. As for storage, you get a chunky 2TB SSD, although it might be worth going for the dual drive downgrade that takes $150 off. You still get 2TBs, but split over a boot SSD and a storage HDD, which you can then add an SSD to for gaming.

Overall, it’s hard to undersell the Aurora R15, especially since it packs some of the best gear on the market and will be hard to beat as a pre-built machine, especially with the discount from Dell bringing it down to $4,200. That said, if the price is still a bit too high, even with the downgrades, be sure to look at these other gaming PC deals for alternatives.

