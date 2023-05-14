 Skip to main content
Get this HP 17-inch laptop for $330 with this weekend deal

Aaron Mamiit
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

17-inch laptops are a rather rare phenomenon, given that they are large and bulky and tend to cost an arm and a leg. Even so, it’s hard to argue that having a larger screen isn’t worth it, especially if you need it to do video or graphical editing or if your eyesight isn’t that great. Of course, there are also folks who just generally like having a bigger screen, so finding a budget laptop without the expensive GPU and CPU for editing can be difficult.

Luckily, HP has your back with their 17-inch laptop, which you can grab from their website for just $330, rather than the $500 it usually goes for. Even better, you can customize it and use the extra savings on upgrades, such as getting a much better CPU that adds versatility or a better display that runs FHD rather than just HD. Also, even though you can upgrade the internal space, you still might want to grab one of these external hard drive deals for added versatility.

Why you should buy the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z

While the HP Laptop 17z won’t be blowing away the best laptops in terms of performance, it’s more than enough to handle everyday functions with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. It’s also equipped with 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. There’s ample space for your files on the device’s 128GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start using the laptop as soon as you power it on.

True to its name, the HP 17.3-inch laptop features a 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution, and it’s designed with a lift hinge that raises the device to a more comfortable typing angle while the screen is open. If you’re always on the go, HP’s Fast Charge technology will make sure that the laptop’s battery will never get depleted as it can restore 50% after just 45 minutes of being plugged in, and if you’re planning to join online meetings and make video calls, you’ll look and sound clear with the help of the device’s HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones.

In one of today’s best laptop deals, you can get the HP Laptop 17z for just $330 instead of $500 after a $200 price cut from HP. It’s part of a weekend flash sale, but we’re not sure if it will be available until the end because we’re expecting a lot of demand for this particular offer. If the HP Laptop 17z fits your needs, you’ll need to buy it as soon as possible if you want to have it delivered to your doorstep for much cheaper than usual.

