 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to connect a MacBook to a TV

Alex Blake
By

Apple’s MacBooks are excellent content-consumption machines, but even the roomiest 16-inch MacBook Pro can’t compare to viewing your favorite shows on a large TV. Whether you’re watching a movie or playing one of the best Mac games, it’s much better to enjoy it on a spacious TV than on a constrained MacBook display.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • A compatible cable (optional)

  • A cable adapter (optional)

But how do you connect your Apple laptop to a TV? Do you need a specific type of MacBook, or a particular variety of cable? Do you even need a cable, or can you do it wirelessly? Our guide is here to answer all those questions and more, so let’s see how it’s all done.

How to connect a MacBook to a TV using a cable

One of the easiest ways of connecting your MacBook to a TV is by using a cable. But although this is a fairly straightforward process, there are a few key things you need to be aware of.

For example, the latest MacBook Pro laptops come with an HDMI slot, and most modern TVs should too. When that’s not the case — such as if you have a MacBook Air or a very old TV — you might need an adapter.

Step 1: To get started, you’ll need either an HDMI, Thunderbolt or Mini DisplayPort cable. Plug one end of your cable into your MacBook and the other into your TV.

The System Settings app in macOS Sonoma, showing the Sound settings section.
Digital Trends

Step 2: After connecting, open the System Settings app and go to Sound > Output. Here, ensure macOS has selected your desired output (whether that’s your TV, your MacBook or a connected speaker).

Related

Step 3: You might need to adjust your TV’s resolution. If so, go to System Settings > Displays and pick a resolution, or select Default to have macOS automatically choose the best one.

The System Settings app in macOS Sonoma, showing the Displays settings section.
Digital Trends

Step 4: Stay in the Displays section of System Settings and pick whether you want your TV to mirror your Mac’s screen or extend it. You can also change the arrangement of your TV and MacBook displays, if required.

Step 5: Note that getting audio to route from your MacBook to your TV requires a Mac with an HDMI, Thunderbolt or Mini DisplayPort slot. If you use Mini DisplayPort, you need to ensure your chosen cable supports both audio and video. To do so, go to System Settings > General > About > System Report. In the sidebar, select Hardware > Audio. If you see HDMI Output or HDMI/DisplayPort Output listed, your MacBook’s Mini DisplayPort connection can send audio to your TV.

How to connect a MacBook to a TV using AirPlay

What if you don’t have the right cable or adapter to connect your MacBook to a TV? In cases like that, you can do it wirelessly thanks to a feature in macOS called AirPlay.

This lets you send content over the airwaves without ever having to hook up your devices with cables. It’s simple to use and can be preferable to fiddling about with a tangle of wires. Here’s how you can set it up.

Step 1: First, ensure that both your MacBook and your TV are on the same network.

Step 2: Select the Control Center icon in your Mac screen’s top-right corner, then pick Screen Mirroring and choose your TV from the list.

A MacBook and an Apple TV box in front of a TV screen.
Apple

Step 3: Here, you might be asked to enter a four-digit code to pair your devices.

Step 4: You can either mirror your Mac’s display onto your TV or extend it (which uses the TV as a separate second screen). To choose, go to Control Center > Screen Mirroring and pick either Mirror Built-in Display (to mirror your Mac) or Use As Separate Display (to extend your Mac’s screen).

As you can see, connecting a MacBook to a TV is a pretty simple process. But there are times when it might not go according to plan. In that case, you might need to do a little troubleshooting.

If you can’t see your MacBook’s desktop on your TV, even though everything seems to be connected as it should be, there’s a method you can try. First, unplug everything and close your MacBook’s lid to send it to sleep, then connect your Mac to power and plug it back in to your TV. Now, connect it to a USB keyboard and mouse (or a wireless set you’ve previously paired with your laptop). Wait a few seconds, then press a key on your keyboard or mouse to wake up your MacBook. Hopefully, that should result in your Mac’s screen appearing on your TV.

What if you can get your TV to display your Mac’s content, but that content doesn’t fill your TV’s screen? In that situation, open System Settings and go to Displays, choose your TV, then select Overscan on the right. Not every TV will have this option, but it’s worth trying if you’re experiencing this problem. Note that overscan will stretch your Mac’s screen beyond the bounds of your TV, so some content might get clipped off-screen.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Does your Mac really need antivirus software? We asked the experts
The MacBook Air on a white table.

There’s been a long-held belief that if you own a Mac, you don’t need to use any type of antivirus software to keep your machine free of malware and other destructive code. But it turns out this may actually be more of an old wive’s tale than even the most devoted MacOS users would like to admit. Indeed, Apple has built many safeguards into its operating system, but that doesn’t always mean you’re completely safe. 

We get it: Who would want to sign up for a free or paid version of another computer-adjacent thing? That being said, it never hurts to have too much protection for your Mac. This is a complex topic though, and we asked some Apple insiders to weigh in on the discourse.
Vulnerabilities in Apple’s systems
The belief that Macs are fairly resilient to malware isn’t just idle fanboy-ism. Windows PCs make up roughly 90% of the market, making them a much more attractive target to malware makers.

Read more
Best refurbished MacBook deals: Get a MacBook Air for $140 and more
A stack of MacBooks is pictured from the top down.

If you’re in the market for one of the best laptops it’s worth turning your attention toward Apple’s MacBook lineup, and if you’re looking for some savings it can be helpful to shop MacBook deals. Due to the popularity of Apple’s MacBooks they don’t often see significant discounts, but a good way to land some impressive MacBook deals is by shopping refurbished. Most refurbished MacBooks are backed by warranties and decent return windows, allowing you to shop refurbished MacBooks with the confidence you might have when shopping for a brand new one. We’ve tracked down what we feel are the best refurbished MacBook deals currently taking place, so feel free to start shopping for a refurbished MacBook with some savings.
MacBook Air 11.6-inch (2015) -- from $140

Once the latest MacBook Air but now eight years old and still competent, the MacBook Air 11.6-inch (2015) is a great starting point for anyone new to macOS or who just needs something financially on par with a Chromebook. It's a refurbished model but it comes with a one-year warranty so there's peace of mind here. It won't run the latest macOS unfortunately, but its Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage helps you perform the basics. It still has all the style of a MacBook so we're thinking this could be a good entry point as your child's first MacBook or if you want a project.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on the Dell XPS 14, MacBook Pro 16 and more
The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.

There's no shortage of laptop deals online, so narrowing down your choices will be an overwhelming task. Fortunately, we're here to help you out as we've gathered our favorite bargains on some of the best laptops below. These include offers on hardware from the best laptop brands like HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Apple, and Dell, with discounts that will let you pocket hundreds of dollars in savings. Read on to figure out what your next laptop should be, and to learn other important things that you need to know before making your decision.

Today's best laptop deals
HP Chromebook 14a -- $200, was $310

Read more