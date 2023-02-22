 Skip to main content
One of HP’s best-selling Chromebooks is $80 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Chromebook 14b sits on a desk.

If you simply need a straightforward and inexpensive Chromebook, HP has one of the better Chromebook deals at the moment. Normally priced at $330, you can buy the HP 14-inch Chromebook for $250 saving you $80 off the regular price. A decent saving on an already cheap device, this is one of the laptop deals you should pay attention to if you want to keep costs down and don’t mind a basic setup. Unlikely to stick around for long, let’s take a quick look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch Chromebook

While this isn’t a Chromebook to rival the best Chromebooks money can buy, the HP 14-inch Chromebook does the job reasonably well for students, kids with their first laptop, or anyone on a tight budget. It offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. None of that will give you speedy performance or anything exceptional but it’s good enough to run ChromeOS and enable you to use cloud-based services like Google Apps to get work done and store files online too.

HP is one of the best laptop brands around so it adds to the basics with some useful features. For instance, the 14-inch HD display offers micro-edge bezels so it’s lighter and less bulky than you would expect. It also has anti-glare properties which is convenient. Long battery life means it’ll last you throughout the day with fast charge support meaning you can get up to 50% in about 45 minutes. There’s also an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera for taking video calls. Accompanying that are integrated dual array digital microphones so you won’t have an issue being heard. A microSD media card reader is integrated too which could be useful depending on your situation.

Keeping things simple has kept the HP 14-inch Chromebook well priced but it’s even cheaper than usual. Normally priced at $330, it’s down to $250 right now when you buy direct from HP. A saving of $80 makes this budget-friendly device a little more tempting to those that just need the basics. Snap it up now before the deal ends soon.

Dell slashed this RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop price by $1,455
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 21, 2023 1:40PM
alienware x17 r2 review 08

Dell has one of the best gaming laptop deals going on right now, maybe the best. The incredible Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop is $3,200 -- not exactly cheap, but over $1,450 off its usual sticker price of $4,655. If you're not already on the prowl for laptop deals, you probably won't be dropping $3,000 today, but if you've been waiting for the perfect time to strike, it's now. Grab it before the deal ends on February 23.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop
The thinnest 17-inch gaming laptop around, the Alienware x17 R2 is easily one of the best gaming laptops out there today. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with a near ridiculous 64GB of memory. Bearing in mind, many gaming laptops have 16GB with only a handful even having 32GB, this is a huge amount. It also has fast memory thanks to being 4,800MHz speed which makes a substantial difference. As well as that, there's 2TB of SSD storage, so you won't run out of room for all your games any time soon.

The 24-inch iMac is $200 off in a rare deal
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 21, 2023 1:00PM
Man using a 24-inch M1 iMac.

Apple is pretty stingy with their discounts. That's because they know what their high-quality products are worth. If you're shopping for desktop computer deals and you love Apple products, you've probably noticed this. Fortunately Amazon has our backs, and they've discounted the M1 iMac by $200, dropping the price from $1,300 to $1,100. This deal is liable to disappear at any moment, so if you've been waiting for your excuse to finally buy an iMac, today is the day.

Why you should buy the 24-inch Apple iMac (M1)
When Apple first released its in-house M1 processor, it did so to much acclaim. This processor instantly made all of its mobile computers more powerful and more efficient. It also made it possible for computer hardware to take up less space inside the computer, which allowed for the redesign of the iMac, and allowed the creation of the Apple iMac 24-inch M1 all-in-one computer. The Apple iMac has long been the go-to all-in-one desktop computer for students, professionals, and creatives, and the M1 incarnation of the iMac stays true to the legacy. It’s also available in a variety of cool colors to choose from, and looks good on just about any desk, and in just about any environment.

This Lenovo laptop is discounted to $240 — but not for long
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 21, 2023 12:30PM
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.

Lenovo Laptop deals are always impressive. They often knock thousands of dollars off their top-of-the-line computers. This Lenovo IdeaPad isn't top-of-the-line, but Lenovo is slashing its price to next to nothing anyways. Right now you can grab it for only $240 after a $135 discount. That's 36% off for a limited time! If you know it's for you, hit the buy button or keep reading while we lay out why it's worth it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i
Coming from one of the best laptop brands is always a good start, and that's definitely the case with the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. While it may not rival the best laptops, it's robustly built and offers essential hardware for getting work done on the move. That includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. It's nice to see double the storage space you often see with cheap laptops, and it certainly helps with allowing you to save files locally rather than solely on the cloud.

