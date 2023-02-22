One of HP’s best-selling Chromebooks is $80 off today

If you simply need a straightforward and inexpensive Chromebook, HP has one of the better Chromebook deals at the moment. Normally priced at $330, you can buy the HP 14-inch Chromebook for $250 saving you $80 off the regular price. A decent saving on an already cheap device, this is one of the laptop deals you should pay attention to if you want to keep costs down and don’t mind a basic setup. Unlikely to stick around for long, let’s take a quick look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch Chromebook

While this isn’t a Chromebook to rival the best Chromebooks money can buy, the HP 14-inch Chromebook does the job reasonably well for students, kids with their first laptop, or anyone on a tight budget. It offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. None of that will give you speedy performance or anything exceptional but it’s good enough to run ChromeOS and enable you to use cloud-based services like Google Apps to get work done and store files online too.

HP is one of the best laptop brands around so it adds to the basics with some useful features. For instance, the 14-inch HD display offers micro-edge bezels so it’s lighter and less bulky than you would expect. It also has anti-glare properties which is convenient. Long battery life means it’ll last you throughout the day with fast charge support meaning you can get up to 50% in about 45 minutes. There’s also an HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera for taking video calls. Accompanying that are integrated dual array digital microphones so you won’t have an issue being heard. A microSD media card reader is integrated too which could be useful depending on your situation.

Keeping things simple has kept the HP 14-inch Chromebook well priced but it’s even cheaper than usual. Normally priced at $330, it’s down to $250 right now when you buy direct from HP. A saving of $80 makes this budget-friendly device a little more tempting to those that just need the basics. Snap it up now before the deal ends soon.

