The HP Pavilion laptop is $400 cheaper today, but don’t wait

One of the best laptop deals today comes from HP with a massive $400 off the HP 15-inch Pavilion. Normally priced at $1,000, it’s down to $600 for a limited time only. Likely to be a clearance deal or one that’s very slim on stock, you’re going to need to be quick so you don’t miss out on this offer. If you need to know a little more, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the HP 15-inch Pavilion

With HP being one of the best laptop brands around, you can trust the HP 15-inch Pavilion to be good quality for the price. This particular model has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Those are the key essentials for getting plenty of work done productively, while you also have the benefit of an i7 processor that you rarely see in this price range.

There’s also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 250 nits of brightness. For your streaming needs, you’ll also appreciate the audio being provided by B&O meaning it’s better quality than most. For video calls, you also benefit from an HP Wide Vision 720p HD webcam with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones.

While this laptop doesn’t rival the best laptops, it’s still perfectly capable for plenty of work purposes. Little extras like a keyboard with a numeric keypad prove useful on a daily basis while there’s HP Fast Charge support ensuring you get to 50% battery life in about 45 minutes — ideal if you’re in a rush. Weighing just under four pounds, it’s a reasonably portable laptop too if you need to take it on your commute or between classes. The laptop looks great too and suggests an aesthetic that’s much pricier than its reality.

If you need a new laptop for work and you want some nice features without paying a lot, check out the HP 15-inch Pavilion laptop while it’s on sale at HP. It’s usually priced at $1,000, but right now it’s enjoying a sweet $400 discount bringing it down to a much more appealing $600. Check it out now by hitting the buy button below.

