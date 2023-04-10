 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP spring sale drops the price of this 17-inch laptop to $300

Jennifer Allen
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

If you can’t afford to spend much but still desperately need a new laptop, the HP spring sale has one of the better laptop deals around right now. Today, you can buy a HP 17-inch laptop for $300 instead of $500. Being able to save $200, buy a laptop for only $300 and still benefit from a 17-inch screen is a fairly rare thing. While this is far from a speedy system, it covers all the basics and could be ideal if you need more screen space. Let’s take a quick look at it before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the HP 17z Laptop

This HP 17-inch laptop won’t wow you with performance. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory so it can handle basic tasks but nothing too demanding. It’s more like the kind of spec we see from Chromebooks but this system is running Windows 11 Home. Fortunately, it has 128GB of SSD storage which is just what you need for running Windows 11 Home and installing a few apps but potentially saving your most important files via the cloud. Sure, this won’t rival the best laptops but it’s well-made.

For instance, there’s its 17.3-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1600 x 900. Only 250 nits of brightness mean you won’t be using it in bright sunlight but in your dorm or living space, it does the job while offering you more space than the average laptop in this price range. As one of the best laptop brands, HP appreciates what’s important too. That means you benefit from a lift-hinge so you can enjoy more comfortable and natural typing. The keyboard also has a coveted numeric keypad which isn’t always commonplace on laptops. There’s also an enlarged clickpad and HP Fast Charge support means you get back up to 80% charge faster than you’d expect. The laptop also includes an HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones.

Related

With all the essentials you could need, the HP 17z Laptop is normally priced at $500 but it’s down to $300 for a limited time only when you buy direct from HP. A considerable saving of $200 is not one to overlook if you’re in need of a budget laptop and have to keep costs down. Buy it now before the sale ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Lenovo Legion 5i deal slashes $660 off the popular gaming laptop
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.

The gaming laptops that are worth buying aren't exactly affordable, but fortunately there are gaming laptop deals that reduce their prices to pull them within reach for more gamers. For example, the popular Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 is currently on sale with a $660 discount from Lenovo, so it can be yours for $1,380 instead of its original price of $2,040. It's still not cheap, but if you buy it now, you'll get savings that you can spend on accessories and video games.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 gaming laptop
The Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 may not be as expensive as the high-end models of the best gaming laptops, but it provides powerful performance that won't have trouble running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for the vast majority of gamers.

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $500 off today
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Not all laptop deals cater to the needs of gamers, but this one certainly does -- a $500 discount for the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop, which pulls the machine's price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,700. We're not sure how long this offer will last, so if you need a new gaming laptop that's dependable and relatively affordable, you'll want to hurry with your purchase to enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware m15 R7 gaming laptop
A gaming laptop should be designed to keep up with the increasing requirements of video games, according to our laptop buying guide. That won't be a problem with the Alienware m15 R7, which is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. With these components, the Alienware m15 R7 can challenge the best gaming laptops in terms of running the best PC games, though for some of the more demanding titles, you may have to select low to medium settings for the graphics to ensure smooth gameplay.

Read more
Best 17-inch Laptop Deals: Get a large laptop for $330
Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.

If you're feeling cramped on your phone or tablet, it's time to expand your world view -- the view through your laptop screen, that is. The largest screen size most companies go up to is 17-inches. It's more than enough to edit spreadsheets, watch Netflix, or game with ease and comfort. If "ease and comfort" is your vibe, these 17-inch laptop deals might be more up your alley.

The larger screens offer more digital real-estate to work with and generally they have a bit more power tucked inside than the average laptop. Luckily for you, there's always some great 17-inch laptop deals up for grabs if you can find them, and we've already taken care of that for you by scoping out the best 17-inch laptop deals and rounding them all up in one place.
HP Laptop 17 -- $330, was $500

Read more