If you can’t afford to spend much but still desperately need a new laptop, the HP spring sale has one of the better laptop deals around right now. Today, you can buy a HP 17-inch laptop for $300 instead of $500. Being able to save $200, buy a laptop for only $300 and still benefit from a 17-inch screen is a fairly rare thing. While this is far from a speedy system, it covers all the basics and could be ideal if you need more screen space. Let’s take a quick look at it before the sale ends.

Why you should buy the HP 17z Laptop

This HP 17-inch laptop won’t wow you with performance. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory so it can handle basic tasks but nothing too demanding. It’s more like the kind of spec we see from Chromebooks but this system is running Windows 11 Home. Fortunately, it has 128GB of SSD storage which is just what you need for running Windows 11 Home and installing a few apps but potentially saving your most important files via the cloud. Sure, this won’t rival the best laptops but it’s well-made.

For instance, there’s its 17.3-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1600 x 900. Only 250 nits of brightness mean you won’t be using it in bright sunlight but in your dorm or living space, it does the job while offering you more space than the average laptop in this price range. As one of the best laptop brands, HP appreciates what’s important too. That means you benefit from a lift-hinge so you can enjoy more comfortable and natural typing. The keyboard also has a coveted numeric keypad which isn’t always commonplace on laptops. There’s also an enlarged clickpad and HP Fast Charge support means you get back up to 80% charge faster than you’d expect. The laptop also includes an HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones.

With all the essentials you could need, the HP 17z Laptop is normally priced at $500 but it’s down to $300 for a limited time only when you buy direct from HP. A considerable saving of $200 is not one to overlook if you’re in need of a budget laptop and have to keep costs down. Buy it now before the sale ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations