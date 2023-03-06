HP 72-hour flash sale: Save on laptops and gaming PCs

HP has a huge 72-hour flash sale going on right now which means there are plenty of deep discounts on monitors, laptops, gaming PCs and laptops, and a heap more. With so many options out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights so you can quickly find the right deal for you. Whatever your budget, there should be something here for you. Read on while we take you through what’s on offer. And remember — this sale only lasts for the next 72 hours so you haven’t got long to make a decision.

HP 27-inch FHD monitor — $190, was $290

If you’re keen to expand your home office setup with a second monitor, this HP 27-inch FHD monitor is a good option. It’s an ultra-slim design so it’ll easily fit into your workspace. Thanks to it being full HD, you get a resolution of 1920 x 1080 to keep things clear while there’s 300 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. While it may not be one of the best monitors you can buy, it still offers useful extra features. These include a low blue light mode to take the edge off any potential eye strain plus it has dual speakers built-in if you need a simple solution for your audio needs. It connects via HDMI 1.4 or VGA so there are useful options here for your work situation. At this price, it’s one of the better value monitor deals around too.

HP 14-inch Chromebook — $250, was $330

If keeping costs down is everything, you’ve probably been keeping an eye on the Chromebook deals out there. This HP 14-inch Chromebook won’t be vying to feature in our look at the best Chromebooks but it has the basics you could need. That includes an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. You’ll need to rely on the cloud to save files as well as use cloud-based services like Google Apps, but it’s well suited for young students. Long battery life and HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera prove useful too.

HP 17-inch laptop — $330, was $500

If money is tight, this is one of the cheapest laptop deals out there. The HP 17-inch laptop won’t give you the optional Windows 11 experience but it has the basics covered if you simply need to keep costs down. There’s an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Tapping into the HP ethos of it being one of the best laptop brands around, it has useful extras like a lift-hinge to help elevate your typing position for more natural typing. There’s also an enlarged clickpad, HP Fast Charge support, and a 720p HD webcam. In an ideal world, you might want better performance but it’ll suit the most basic needs well enough.

HP Victus 15L gaming desktop — $600, was $830

For anyone who can’t afford one of the best gaming PCs, there’s always this HP Victus 15L. It has an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is an Intel Arc A380 graphics card. If you haven’t heard of it before, it’s on a rough par with the AMD Radeon RX 6400 and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. That means this is a fairly entry-level gaming desktop but if you’re looking for a setup that will play Fortnite or something else that scales well, it’s fine. It looks pretty cool too.

HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop — $900, was $1,210

Demonstrating that gaming laptop deals don’t have to break the bank, this HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop is well-priced for anyone that doesn’t mind turning down the detail level on certain games. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s a strong start for the system with only really the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card being the part that means the most demanding games may require some tweaking. While this isn’t one of the best gaming laptops around, it’s super appealing at this price. In part, that’s thanks to its 16-inch full HD screen which gives you plenty of space to see iconic scenes unfold in your favorite games. A refresh rate of 144Hz cuts back on motion blur while there’s anti-glare properties and 250 nits of brightness. You also gain audio by Bang & Olufsen with HP Audio Boost adding to the experience.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop — $950, was $1,250

One of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy right now, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 is perfect if you sometimes need a tablet but you also need a laptop. It has an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight here is its 13.5-inch touchscreen that has a flexible 360-degree design so you can rotate it to work in tablet mode, presentation mode, or as a regular laptop. It’s versatile in a way that means it’ll adapt to your needs well. Other stylish features include a 5MP GlamCam with appearance filter, backlight adjustment, and a physical privacy shutter. It’s well-suited for working on the move in style.

HP Victus 15L gaming desktop — $1,050, was $1,400

If you can afford to invest more in your gaming desktop than the earlier HP Victus 15L, this is worth checking out as one of the best gaming PC deals around. This HP Victus 15L offers a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory. It also has 512GB of SSD storage as well as 1TB of regular hard drive space so there’s plenty of room for all your favorite games and files. Best of all is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so you’ll get much better performance than the earlier HP Victus 15L. That can be further enhanced by the Omen Gaming Hub where you can tweak settings, experiment with overclocking and other fun features. Whatever your plans, this HP Victus 15L will be able to keep up with them.

