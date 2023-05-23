 Skip to main content
Usually $299, this HP Chromebook is discounted to $199

If the laptop deals that you find online are still too expensive for your budget, you may want to browse Chromebook deals for cheaper alternatives. Here’s an offer to consider — Best Buy’s $100 discount for the HP Chromebook 14a, which makes it even more affordable at $199 from its original price of $299. We’re not sure how much time remains before this bargain ends though, so if you’re interested, you’ll have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a

The HP Chromebook 14a is cheap because it’s equipped with low-end components, namely the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. However, you’ll still be getting decent performance because Chromebooks utilize Google’s Chrome OS, which allow the devices to run smoother than you expect as the operating system is focused on web-based apps instead of installed software. The HP Chromebook 14a won’t challenge the speed of the best laptops, but it will prove to be more than enough for daily functions like doing online research, typing documents, and manipulating spreadsheets.

The 14-inch HD screen of the HP Chromebook 14a is large enough to get a good view of whatever you’re working on, but it also allows the device to double as a serviceable entertainment device for watching streaming content. The Chromebook will also let you look and sound clear when you join online meetings and make video calls with its HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones, and while its storage is limited because of its 64GB eMMC, you’ll have more space to save your files on the cloud.

Chromebooks are already relatively cheap, but you can purchase the HP Chromebook 14a for an even lower price from Best Buy right now. Instead of $299, you’ll only have to pay $199 to get the device shipped to your home, for savings of $100. There’s no telling what will happen first between the deal expiring and stocks running out, so to make sure that you get the HP Chromebook 14a for this discounted price, add it to your cart and check out immediately.

