This 15-inch HP Chromebook just had its price slashed from $330 to $220

The HP 15.6-Inch Chromebook with a colorful desktop background displayed.
HP

If you take advantage of HP laptop deals. you’re sure that you’ll be getting great value for money, such as with this offer for the HP Chromebook 15at. Already very affordable at its original price of $330, it’s even cheaper following a $110 discount from HP that pulls its price down to just $220. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this offer though, as we’re not sure if it will still be online if you check back tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 15at

Instead of Windows, the HP Chromebook 15at runs on Google’s Chrome OS, which is essentially the Chrome browser that’s reworked to serve as an operating system, as you can see in our explainer on what is a Chromebook. Chrome OS is heavily dependent on web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in fast performance even with low-end components such as the HP Chromebook 15at’s Intel Celeron N4500 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. It also only comes with minimal storage space in a 64GB eMMC, but since you can save your files on Google Drive, this wouldn’t be much of a limitation for most people.

The 15.6-inch screen of the HP Chromebook 15at offers HD resolution and brightness of up to 250 nits, for a clear details and bright colors on the projects that you’re working on and the streaming shows that you’ll be watching. The HP Chromebook 15at also features a microSD media card reader to quickly transfer files from microSD cards, and the HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones so that you’ll be able to participate in online meetings and make video calls.

The HP Chromebook 15at is a cheap but dependable device that you can currently get from HP for only $220, for savings of $110 on its sticker price of $330. We’re not expecting it to stay this affordable for long though, as there’s a lot of demand for Chromebook deals. If you think the HP Chromebook 15at is the perfect companion for your daily activities, don’t hesitate — push through with the transaction right now to make sure that you’re able to pocket the discount.

